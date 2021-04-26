Malaysia has lost its moral ground to speak at the international stage because of the coup staged by Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his Sheraton Move

The media quoted Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as saying the Asean Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta on 24th April 2021 (Saturday) has succeeded in addressing the Myanmar crisis. “We have succeeded. It’s beyond our expectation in getting the outcome of today’s meeting” he was quoted further. The outcome of the Asean Leader’s Meeting was far from the legitimate expectation of the people of Myanmar, that the country revert to civilian rule. How can we describe the meeting a success beyond our expectation?

However, what can we expect from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin? His own premiership has no legitimacy as his government was not the government elected by the people in the Malaysian 14th General Election. He formed his government through a coup quite similar to the Myanmar military coup except that he used inducements and benefits instead of military force. Malaysia has lost is moral ground to speak at the international stage because of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Sheraton Move which is a political coup, no less.

As much as the international community and investors will shy away from Myanmar after the military coup on 1st February 2021, they will also shy away from Malaysia due the coup staged by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. International community and investors will shy away from Malaysia for the following reasons:-

They doubt the legitimacy of the Muhyiddin’s government. They doubt its stability. Policies of the Muhyiddin’s government may be reversed when the popular government is returned to power either through a new alliance or at Malaysia’s next general election. The emergency declaration made by Muhyiddin’s government has given it the powers to suspend the rule of law. This is the exact scenario in a military state like Myanmar where the ruling government overrides the rule of law.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin should surrender back power soonest possible to Pakatan Harapan that the people have elected in the 14th General Election if he still loves the country. His continuation to rule this country with emergency powers will do irreparable damage to our beloved nation.

Muhyiddin may give the excuse that Pakatan Harapan does not have an absolute majority in Parliament. If Muhyiddin is willing to hand back power to Pakatan Harapan, we will know how to form a stable government. If he can form a government when his party, Bersatu has the least number of Members of Parliament amongst the major parties in Parliament, surely Pakatan Harapan which has the most number of Members of Parliament as a block surely can do better.

Ngeh Koo Ham MP for Beruas

Media statement by Ngeh Koo Ham in Ipoh on Monday, 26th April 2021