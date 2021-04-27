#kerajaangagal10 – Muhyiddin government should resign for incompetence, ineptitude and violation of Malaysian Constitution and Rukun Negara if it could not bring the third Covid wave under full control and daily increase surges to beyond 3,000 cases with the fourth Covid wave in full swing

Yesterday was the 12th straight day where daily increase of new Covid-19 cases have logged more than 2,000 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 395,718 cases.

Malaysia is now at the crossroads of the Covid-19 pandemic, whether we are to beat down the twelve straight days of daily increases of over 2,000 cases to below the 2,000-mark or whether the daily increase of Covid-19 cases are to surge beyond the 3,000-mark to herald the full swing-arrival of the fourth Covid-19 wave in Malaysia.

We are now ranked No. 44 among countries in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, and at this rate of daily increase, we will overtake Bulgaria (397,500 cases) to be ranked No. 43 by the end of April and overtake Saudi Arabia (413,174 cases) by early May to be ranked No. 42 in the world.

Why is Malaysia continuing to overtake other countries in the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases?

We were ranked No. 85 on Nov. 11, and we have beaten 41 countries in the past six months, while China, which was the worst country in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases early last year, is now ranked No. 95 with a cumulative total of 90,599 cases!

Fortunately, we are not in the league of the United States and the European countries which took up seven of the top 10 spots for countries in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, led by United States with 32.8 million cases and more than 586,000 fatalities or India, where the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the country into “hell” with record-breaking daily increases exceeding 300,000 cases for the past six days and nearly 200,000 deaths.

If India continues at the present rate of “hellish” daily increases, exceeding the daily increase in the United States by over 300,000 cases a day, India (with 17.6 million Covid-19 case) will overtake the United States (with 32.8 million cases) before July.

Although worldwide, over a billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered across 172 countries, the rate of national vaccination campaign in Malaysia is still slow and very unsatisfactory.

Only 1.5% of Malaysia’s population has been fully vaccinated, while 2.5% of the population has been given at least one dose of vaccine.

This is in contrast to the United States, where 28.9% of the population had been fully vaccinated and 42.4% of the population given at least one dose of vaccine; the United Kingdom where 19.3% of the population had been fully vaccinated and 50.5% of the population given at least one dose of vaccine and Israel, where 55.5% of the population had been fully vaccinated and 59.5% of the population given one dose of the vaccine.

This is why I had been calling for the convening of Parliament and the State Assemblies to spearhead an “all-of-govenrment” and “whole-of-society” war against the Covid-19 pandemic to accelerate the national vaccination campaign as well as to forestall a fourth Covid-19 wave.

The Muhyiddin government should resign for incompetence, ineptitude and violation of Malaysian Constitution and Rukun Negara if it could not bring the third Covid-19 wave under full control and the daily increase surges to beyond 3,000 cases with the fourth Covid-19 wave in full swing.

The Muhyiddin government announced an Emergency and suspended Parliament to combat the third Covid-19 wave. Undoubtedly, one of the reasons for its failure in the last three months to bring the third Covid-19 wave under control is the suspension of Parliament and the violation of the Malaysian Constitution and the Rukun Negara which provided for Parliament to play the strategic “check-and-balance” role over the Executive.

The statement by the PAS President, Abdul Hadi Awang, yesterday that those who opposed the emergency were political extremists who cause more damage than suicide bombers is proof of the kakistocratic thinking and mentality of the Muhyiddin administration.

Four months of the emergency have not transformed Malaysia into a better performing nation against the Covid-19 pandemic, and in the latest monthly April 2021 Bloomberg Covid Resilence Ranking released yesterday , Malaysia fell two places, trailing far behind Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, UAE, Hong Kong, Vietnam, China, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Malaysia is now ranked No. 20 in the Covid Resilience Ranking – down two places from the March 2021 Ranking.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 27th April 2021