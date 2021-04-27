Saiful Nizam should be an example for all Malaysians – firm on what is right and wrong but forgiving when mistakes are admitted

Saiful is the father 17-year-old Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam who had exposed her male teacher for allegedly making lewd jokes in class, and later, she received an audio recording of one of her male schoolmates threatening to rape her, which was originally sent to a separate group chat.

The Form 5 student who made a rape threat against her has apologised for his remarks.

In a Facebook post this morning, Saiful was magnanimous towards the male student.

“Children will make mistakes and act wrongly. When they are willing to admit they are wrong and sincerely apologise and promise to change, we forgive them.

“May this be a meaningful life lesson for them”.

The Education Ministry should honour Saiful and Ain as role models for all Malaysian parents and students.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Tuesday, 27th April 2021