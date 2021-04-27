Explain the reasons for not borrowing but “raiding” RM5 billion from the National Trust Fund for vaccines and come clean on the RM17 billion COVID-19 fund approved in the 2021 Budget

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has confirmed PH’s numbers that the Federal government debt is more than RM1 trillion, a legacy of the previous government before 2018. PH had been mercilessly attacked by the racist and religious extremist political parties, for allegedly misleading the public of overstating the government’s debt and liabilities. Zafrul stated that although the government’s statutory debt had risen 120 percent between 2008 and 2017, government guarantees had risen to 240 percent.

However, this RM1 trillion debt, exacerbated by massive financial scandals such as 1MDB, cannot be the pretext for the Finance Ministry to divert RM5 billion from the National Trust Fund (Kwan) to cover its Covid-19 vaccination programme. The government can easily borrow that RM5 billion from the RM1.3 trillion domestic debt market at a most opportune time of historically low interest rate regime. The PN government is misusing its emergency powers to amend the laws to allow KWAN to be used for the COVID-19 vaccination programme, and not just for national development purposes.

Further what happened to the RM17 billion COVID-19 Fund that was approved in the 2021 Budget? DAP had opposed the reduction from the RM38 billion in 2020 to RM17 billion as poor and incompetent planning, so that more money can be spent on saving jobs and slowing down business closures with subsidies and financial aid. Unfortunately, the PN government had stubbornly refused to listen and was confident that the economy was on well on the way to recovery.

PN has now been proven wrong, and the RM17 billion COVID-19 Fund is apparently insufficient to cover the RM5 billion needed for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and logistical support. Is the Finance Ministry telling Malaysians that in the space of less than 4 months, RM17 billion has been fully used up? In the interests of transparency and accountability, the Finance Ministry must come clean and give a full accounting of how the RM17 billion was spent.

Even if the RM17 billion has been fully spent in less than 4 months, there is no justification to “raid” and dip into the National Trust Fund(KWAN) when the government still has the capability and capacity to borrow. This is shown by Malaysia’s recent issuance of US dollar Sustainability Sukuk via the issuance of US$800 million 10-year trust certificates and US$500 million 30-year trust certificates.

KWAN was set up in 1988 to build up government savings and provide alternative financing for development expenditure. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had admitted that the government has run out of money but dipping into our strategic cash reserves for our children and future investment has never been done by PH even during the toughest of times.

For Zafrul to now say that the RM5 billion required was not included in the 2021 Budget is dishonest and a gross misrepresentation to MPs, who were led to believe that the RM5 billion will be made available from the 2021 Budget or through borrowings. There was no mention of “raiding” and dipping into KWAN by Zafrul when the 2021 Budget was debated in Parliament last year.

Buying vaccines is not an investment in our children’s future, it is to save lives, which can be covered by borrowings. The refusal of the PN government to borrow when Malaysia has both the capacity and capability to do so raises suspicion whether there is something to hide. Borrowing would require the necessary due diligence and rigorous compliance with lending protocols of transparency, especially how the funds are to be utilised.

In contrast, there is no necessity for any financial accountability when the government dips into KWAN. Only MPs can demand answers in Parliament as to how the RM5 billion taken from KWAN is spent. PN has conveniently suspended Parliament, blocking off any parliamentary oversight and government scrutiny. Such opaque administration of public finances will create a larger trust deficit that will jeopardise both investor and public confidence.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 27th April 2021