Gender sensitization and human rights training should be included in the teachers’ training course and police training school – after the expose of the sexual harassment complaint of the 17-year-old student Ain Hasniza Saiful Nizam

I read the flippant and casual response of the Deputy IGP Acryl Sani Abdullah on the rape threat faced by the 17-year-old student Ain Hasniza Saiful Nizam with grave concern. I also share the concerns of many, over the lewd remarks made by the male teacher of Ain Hasniza to other students in the class.

While many applaud the courage of Ain Hasniza for speaking up against sexual harassment in her school, we should also look into the bigger picture and the all pervading malady, namely, male chauvinism, sex and gender inequality in our society. It is timely and urgent that the mindset changes of civil servants are instituted. The callous remarks of the Deputy the IGP and Ain Hasniza’s teacher speaks volumes of their levels of insensitivity on such issues.

For years, opposition MPs and civil society have been urging the government to include human rights, gender sensitisation & anti-corruption in the training modules of enforcement officers. It is high time the Home Ministry and the Education Ministry take serious heed of these proposals.

I regret that both the education minister and the home minister have chosen to keep mum over the complaint made by Ain Hasniza and the Deputy IGP.

Both ministers should state their stance publicly on the plight faced by Ain Hasniza to prove that they are the ministers of the “Kerajaan Prihatin”.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim MP for Seputeh

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 27th April 2021