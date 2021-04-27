DPPs decision undermines Minorities in Malaysia, AG urged to intervene

This is a startling stand by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) that it has no plans to prosecute two Muslim converts for allegedly insulting non-Islamic faiths (http://bitly.ws/cX7N)

The role of Attorney General is to apply the law equally, in line with Article 8 of the federal constitution.

Article 8 states……

8. (1) All persons are equal before the law and entitled to the equal protection of the law.

(2) except as expressly authorized by this Constitution, there shall be no discrimination against citizens on the ground only of religion, race, descent, place of birth or gender in any law or in the appointment to any office or employment under a public authority or in the administration of any law relating to the acquisition, holding or disposition of property or the establishing or carrying on of any trade, business, profession, vocation or employment.

There is no explanation as to why the case against this preacher has been classified as no further action (NFA).

The action of the DPP has jeopardised the vital sense of peace, justice and equilibrium needed in multi -ethnic and religious society.

The Attorney General is urged to intervene in this case. The AG should summon the DPP and give directions to the police to investigate and proceed with the charges in court.

Malaysia has now also lost its credibility and weakened it’s moral clout in speaking for justice in the international realm when it does not respect the minorities in its own country.

Our founding fathers determined that Malaysia will be a multiracial, multilingual and multi religious country.

I urge the National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique not to remain silent but to speak out against preachers who run down other religions and faiths.

Halimah should raise this hate speech issue and the NFA of the case in tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, for decisive directions from the Cabinet. Let’s see if she or others Ministers will speak out for the minorities of our country.

Diversity should be enhanced, where the respect for religions should be practised, not the condemnation of any religion.

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Tuesday, 27th April 2021