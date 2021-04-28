#kerajaangagal11 – Call for public inquiry into the death of A. Ganapathy

The mysterious death of A. Ganapathy warrants the establishment of a public inquiry to reveal its actual circumstances and cause.

I welcome the MIC proposal for an independent investigation into the death of A. Ganapathy, whose legs were amputated and later died after being detained by the police.

The MIC call was made by the MIC Vice President Sivarraajh Chandran who said yesterday that the incident proved the importance of setting up the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

The death of Ganapathy occurred almost one month after being admitted to the Selayang Hospital’s intensive care unit following his arrest by police to assist an investigation.

The deceased’s mother claimed that her son was denied his right to receive medical treatment, and he was beaten, resulting in a serious injury while he was in detention.

Forty-year-old A Ganapathy was arrested on Feb 24 to facilitate an investigation into a sibling who was wanted by the police.

He was released on March 8 but was admitted to Selayang Hospital’s intensive care unit.

His 60-year-old mother, S Thanaletchumy, said her son told her that police had beaten him with a rubber hose.

His family claimed Ganapathy’s health deteriorated because of his stint in police custody, resulting in his leg being swollen and bruised as though he had been beaten.

Ganapathy had worked as a trader selling cow’s milk and had two children aged five and seven years old.

The question now is whether the MIC Minister, the Minister for Human Resources, Datuk Seri Saravanan Murugan will ensure that the Cabinet later today will set up such an public inquiry into Ganapathy’s death as well reaffirm that the Muhyiddin government remains as committed as in the past to establishing an IPCMC – a pledge that Muhyiddin gave when he was still the home affairs minister under the Pakatan Harapan government.

In fact, Muhyiddin as home minister had undertaken that the IPCMC would be set up by the end of 2019 – a proposal first made by the Royal Commission of Inquiry on Police Reforms in 2004!

Three Prime Ministers have come and gone, and the fourth Prime Minister who had committed himself to set up the IPCMC is dragging his feet on the matter.

Can the MIC Minister explain why after the Cabinet meeting today?

Yesterday, I said that the RM50,000 fine for the Kota Bharu burger seller, Wan Mohd Faisal Kadir, 38, of who operates a stall in front of his house at Kampung Rambutan Rendang, Kota Bharu, is evidence of the prevailing kakistocracy under the Muhyiddin government.

Can the Cabinet substitute the harsh and unconscionable fine of RM50,000 with a stern warning to Wan Faisal that he would be fined if he breaches the movement control order again.

The harsh RM10,000 fines imposed on individuals and RM50,000 fines on companies were imposed under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases)(Amendment) Ordinance 2021 which came into effect on March 11, 2021.

After more than a month of operation of the Ordinance, if even the Police do not fully understand the new emergency regulations, as claimed by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, it is a significant sign of a kakistocratic government at work fighting the Covid-19 pandemic?

No wonder that Malaysia is not one of the countries in East Asia and the Pacific which had performed well in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysia must pull itself up by the bootstraps so that we could be one of the better performing nations in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

End the Emergency and convene Parliament to spearhead an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” strategy and approach so that we can perform better in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and not trail behind other countries like Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, UAE, Hong Kong, Vietnam, China, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Yesterday was the 13th straight day where daily increase of new Covid-19 cases have logged more than 2,000 cases, recording 2,733 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 398,451 cases.

Malaysia is now at the crossroads of the Covid-19 pandemic. Are we to beat down the 13 straight days of daily increases of over 2,000 cases to below the 2,000-mark or whether the daily increase of Covid-19 cases are to surge beyond the 3,000-mark to herald the full swing of the fourth Covid-19 wave in Malaysia?

If the current spate of daily increase of new Covid-19 cases burst through the 3,000-mark, then it marks the utter failure of the proclamation of emergency and the susp-ension of Parliament purportedly to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

We are now ranked No. 44 among countries in the world at this rate of daily increase, we likely to overtake Bulgaria (399,259 cases) to be ranked No. 43 tomorrow and overtake Saudi Arabia (414,219 cases) by early May to be ranked No. 42 in the world.

Why is Malaysia continuing to overtake other countries in the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases?

The Muhyiddin government should resign for incompetence, ineptitude and violation of Malaysian Constitution and Rukun Negara if it could not bring the third Covid-19 wave under full control and the daily increase surges to beyond 3,000 cases with the fourth Covid-19 wave in full swing.

Yesterday, Parliamentary Opposition Leader and PKR President, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was questioned by the police over a purported recording of a telephone conversation with UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In the latest recording that lasted four minutes and 17 seconds, a voice of a person who sounded like Anwar praised the person who sounded like Zahid over the latter’s handling of the Umno general assembly.

Anwar was questioned under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code.

But the question is why circulated audio recordings which allegedly contained the voices of Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin and Home Minister, Hamzah Zainuddin, concerning bribery of MPs, was not questioned by the police.

Is the Police aware that it is doing itself in terms of credibility and trustworthiness no favours with such double standards?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Wednesday, 28th April 2021