kerajaangagal12 – four reasons why the Muhyiddin government has failed in the war against Covid-19 pandemic despite the emergency and suspension of Parliament on January 12

Four reasons why the Muhyiddin Government has failed in the war against Covid-19 pandemic are, viz:

The daily increase of new Covid-19 cases which breached the 3,000-mark yesterday, recording an increase of 3,142 cases – the third time new daily cases had reached the 3,000 mark since Feb. 24. Malaysia’s cumulative total has breached the 400,000 mark – recording 401,593 cases. Malaysia has moved one step downwards and is now No. 43rd in the world among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, overtaking Bulgaria, and will overtake Saudi Arabia (cumulative total 415,287 cases) in a week’s time under Malaysia’s present rate of daily increase of new Covid-19 cases. We were ranked No. 85 on Nov. 11, and we have beaten 42 countries in the past six months, while China, which was the worst country in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases early last year, is now ranked No. 95 with a cumulative total of 90,622 cases! Our “Total cases per 1 million population” index, which is 12,279 for Malaysia, is the highest in East Asia, ASEAN and the Pacific (Singapore 10,375; Philippines 9,212; Indonesia 6,006; Japan 4,562; Myanmar 2,610; South Korea 2,352; Hong Kong 1,558;Australia 1,156; Thailand 882; Cambodia 696; New Zealand 522; Brunei 508; Laos 82; China 63; Taiwan 47 and Vietnam 29.

Our “total cases per 1 million population” index is close to India, where the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the country into “hell” with every day in the past week setting a world record of new Covid-19 cases.

In the past seven days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in India had increased by 2.4 million cases bringing the total in India to 18.3 million cases and nearly 205,000 deaths while the global cumulative total has exceeded 150 million cases and global fatalities are reaching the 3.2 million mark.

In India, the public health system has collapsed, with shortages of oxygen, medical supplies and hospital staff members compounding a record number of new infections.

Globally, the pandemic shows no sign of easing, with the virus devastating country after country.

The situation in India is a bleak reminder that none of us will be safe until everyone is safe.

However, the persistent poor performance of Malaysia in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic is not the only sign of Malaysia’s kakistocracy and the shocking state of “kerajaan gagal”.

Other examples are:

Police harassment and investigation into cartoonist Zullkiflee Anwar Haque, better known as Zunar, for the cartoon which lampooned the Kedah state government’s decision to cancel the Thaipusam public holiday which was published on Facebook on Jan 23. The police have opened an investigation paper under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act. Section 505(c) concerns intent to incite or which is likely to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community of persons and if convicted, a person can face a prison term which may extend to two years, or a fine, or both. Have the police nothing better to do? Continued controversy over the emergency ordinance imposing the harsh RM10,000 fines on individuals and RM50,000 fines on companies for breach of Covid-19 SOP including the unconscionable RM50,000 fine imposed on the Kota Bharu burger seller, Wan Mohd Faisal Kadir, 38, who operates a stall in front of his house at Kampung Rambutan Rendang, Kota Bharu when the RM50,000 fine should be substituted for a last warning to Wan Mohd Faisal not to violate the Covid-19 SOPs. The RM5 billion raid on the National Trust Fund to procure Covid-19 vaccines. Teacher making lewd comments in class.

The suspension of Parliament under an emergency is most questionable for the separation of powers is one of the cardinal features of the Malaysian Constitution.

Can an emergency proclamation suspend the judiciary or suspend the rule of law as entrenched in the Constitution and the Rukun Negara?

The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, must not tarry any further and he should advise the Yang di Pertuan Agong to convene Parliament so that Malaysia can be one of the better-performing nations in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 29th April 2021