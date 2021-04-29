kerajaangagal12 – four reasons why the Muhyiddin government has failed in the war against Covid-19 pandemic despite the emergency and suspension of Parliament on January 12

Four reasons why the Muhyiddin Government has failed in the war against Covid-19 pandemic are, viz:
We were ranked No. 85 on Nov. 11, and we have beaten 42 countries in the past six months, while China, which was the worst country in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases early last year, is now ranked No. 95 with a cumulative total of 90,622 cases!
Our “total cases per 1 million population” index is close to India, where the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the country into “hell” with every day in the past week setting a world record of new Covid-19 cases.
In the past seven days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in India had increased by 2.4 million cases bringing the total in India to 18.3 million cases and nearly 205,000 deaths while the global cumulative total has exceeded 150 million cases and global fatalities are reaching the 3.2 million mark.
In India, the public health system has collapsed, with shortages of oxygen, medical supplies and hospital staff members compounding a record number of new infections.
Globally, the pandemic shows no sign of easing, with the virus devastating country after country.
The situation in India is a bleak reminder that none of us will be safe until everyone is safe.
However, the persistent poor performance of Malaysia in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic is not the only sign of Malaysia’s kakistocracy and the shocking state of “kerajaan gagal”.
Other examples are:
Section 505(c) concerns intent to incite or which is likely to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community of persons and if convicted, a person can face a prison term which may extend to two years, or a fine, or both.
Have the police nothing better to do?
The suspension of Parliament under an emergency is most questionable for the separation of powers is one of the cardinal features of the Malaysian Constitution.
Can an emergency proclamation suspend the judiciary or suspend the rule of law as entrenched in the Constitution and the Rukun Negara?
The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, must not tarry any further and he should advise the Yang di Pertuan Agong to convene Parliament so that Malaysia can be one of the better-performing nations in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.