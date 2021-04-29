Do not create a climate of fear, respect freedom of expression

The Perikatan Nasional government should not create a climate of fear amongst media practitioners and social media commentators that they are liable to be questioned and even punished by the authorities for views that PN is unhappy with. Only two days ago on 27th April, Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah had denied concerns that the PN government is silencing dissent, and that PN upholds the freedom of expression as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

The questioning of cartoonist Zulkiflee Anwar Haque(Zunar) by the Padang Terap police headquarters in Kedah over his cartoon, lampooning the PAS Kedah Menteri Besar for cancelling the Thaipusam holiday, can easily be considered as an act of silencing dissent. The Home Ministry’s summoning Malaysiakini and China Press, over their factual report of Deputy Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani’s remarks on a threat of rape made against a teenager, does not respect freedom of expression.

How can reporting the actual words said by both Malaysiakini and China Press be considered inaccurate and warrant a full explanation to the Home Ministry that holds the power to cancel their printing license? And why question Zunar, when he was trying to protect racial and religious harmony, by protesting against the cancellation of a Thaipusam special public holiday which is seen as unfair by Malaysians, including non-Muslims.

Under PN, a cartoon making fun of PAS government leaders is considered a criminal offence worthy of investigation, under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, where the former can attract a punishment of up to two years or a fine. Is Zunar punished for voicing out the frustrations of non-Muslims whilst no action is taken on those who insult non-Muslims, including non-Muslim PN leaders?

Serial Pattern Of PN Ministers Lying And Not Fulfilling Promises.

Once again, Saifudin continues the serial pattern of PN Ministers who do not practice what they preach and fail to deliver on their promises of respecting basic human rights, truth and freedom of expression. Law Minister Takiyudin Hassan had stood out as the Minister who lied to Parliament promising to implement the reduction of the voting age from 21 to 18(Undi18) by July 2021. Instead, the PN government endorsed the Election Commission’s(EC) decision to defer Undi18 until after September 2022.

Even though Takiyudin has just announced that Cabinet has directed the EC to take immediate steps to implement Undi18, there is no confirmation whether it will be done by July 2021 as promised. Whether the EC will make a U-turn and comply with the Cabinet directive, will also raise questions about its independence and neutrality?

Takiyudin is also seen as inhumane for insisting on heavy fines of up to RM10,000 on individuals and RM50,000 for hawkers who breach the Movement Control Order(MCO) restrictions, whilst allowing double-standards of Ministers and VIPs getting off scot-free or leniently punished. And Takiyudin’s silence now on the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s, when he was amongst PAS leaders who had used inflammatory rhetoric in condemning the failure of PH to take action on those responsible.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 29th April 2021