DAP calls on Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan to order an inquest and act immediately against those responsible for the custodial death victim of A Ganapathy

DAP calls on Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan to order an inquest and act immediately against those responsible for the custodial death victim of A Ganapathy. This follows his lawyer’s revelation that an autopsy report disclosed that A. Ganapathy had succumbed to severe injuries inflicted on his legs and shoulders.

It is not rocket science to identify those who were involved in A. Ganapathy’s injuries, which caused his death whilst he was under police custody. DAP condemns A. Ganapathy’s death, and presses PN and Takiyuddin to take a pro-active approach to punish those responsible for A. Ganapathy’s death.

Takiyuddin cannot remain silent, just as he is silent now on the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s, when he was amongst PAS leaders in opposition who had used inflammatory rhetoric in condemning the failure of PH to take action on those responsible.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 30th April 2021