Cabinet’s failure to meet its own 2-week deadline to reverse the discredited cabotage policy of Wee Ka Siong and rescue our digital future and high-tech digital investments of between RM12-15 billion is symbolic of a failed government

Cabinet’s failure to meet its own 2-week deadline to reverse the discredited cabotage policy of Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong and rescue our digital future and high-tech investments of between RM12-15 billion is symbolic of a failed government. Wee had refused on 13 November 2020 to continue PH’s cabotage policy of granting exemption to foreign ships carrying repairs of submarine cables to encourage foreign digital investments.

The stubbornness of Wee in clinging to a failed cabotage policy had caused Facebook and Google to bypass Malaysia, when their concerns of delays of up to 27 days for submarine cable repairs were ignored. Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairman Rais Hussin had openly blamed Wee’s revocation of the cabotage exemption for causing Malaysia to be side-lined by Facebook and Google in favour of Singapore and Indonesia. Rais added that also under review are potential data centre investments worth RM 12-15 billion in foreign investment.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had on 14 April in Cabinet, given a 2 weeks deadline to 6 different Ministries to review the effect of the country’s cabotage policy on the digital and shipping industries. Now that the 2 weeks deadline is up, there is deafening silence on our digital future. Such indecisiveness on the outcome of this review is typical of a failed government.

The PN government has failed the test of putting Malaysia’s digital future first by giving priority to their own political future, selfishly to save Wee’s face to secure the support of Wee’s 2 MCA MPs for PN. Malaysia’s digital investments of RM12-15 billion is not as important as MCA’s 2 MPs, critical for the PN government that cannot afford to lose any MPs following the loss of its parliamentary majority.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Friday, 30th April 2021