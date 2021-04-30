UMNO and STAR the hypocrites to milk the PSS issue to the maximum as a fear-mongering tactic now swallow the bitterness of it as Sabah no traceable data for the illegal immigrants which leads to low vaccination rate now

Referring to the announcement by Deputy Chief Minister Bung Moktar Radin recently about the formation of a State Level Technical Committee to “find solutions” to the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah, I wholly agree with him that resolving the issues of illegal immigrants require all parties regardless of political affiliation to co-operate.

Bung’s idea of forming a committee to deal with illegal immigrants is not new. In fact, there has been a foreigners’ management central committee during Barisan Nasional’s rule of Sabah. This committee was chaired by the former state secretary, and had on 31 July 2015 agreed to the Sabah Residential Pass, a recommendation made by the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI).

The Sabah Residential Pass was subsequently agreed to at a further meeting on Feb 15, 2016, jointly chaired by the then Home Ministry secretary-general and the Sabah state secretary. The proposal was tabled to the Sabah government’s foreigner management committee on May 16 the same year. This meeting was chaired by former deputy prime minister and home minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the former Sabah chief minister, Tan Sri Musa Aman.

(https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/nation/2020/01/11/pss-pass-was-your-idea-were-just-implementing-it-muhyiddin-tells-bn/)

Bung further said that there is no need to point finger at anyone regarding the illegal immigrant issue. I am afraid I am going to have to point fingers, especially at UMNO and STAR, for making it difficult. Why UMNO? This is because they have milked the issue to the maximum during the Kimanis By-Election back in January 2020 whereby the issue which led them to winning the by-election with a bigger majority, garnering votes from the KDM community. Why STAR? This is because they accused the then Warisan Chief Minister of Sabah Shafie Apdal of prioritising illegal immigrants as most of them are similarly of the Bajau-Suluk race when attempting to resolve the issue.

To recap, the then Pakatan Harapan-Warisan federal government had proposed the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS). However, it had been twisted by the UMNO and STAR as “an effort by the Warisan government to give citizenship to illegal immigrants”, or that “PSS would affect national security, employment and educational opportunities for the local”, or that “Illegal immigrants will eventually grow bigger than the KDM population”.

Current Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who was the then Home Minister and who had introduced the PSS, had himself said in January 2020 that the PSS was not a new idea but in fact a continuation of the Sabah Residential Pass proposed by Barisan Nasional and the RCI to handle the immigrant issue in Sabah.

In fact, UMNO and STAR hypocrites to the core when both of the parties decided to support Muhyiddin Yassin, the father of PSS, as the Prime Minister after Sheraton Move.

Misinformation about the PSS mechanism was so effective as a fear-mongering tactic targeted at the KDM society. Even Jeffrey Kitingan back then claimed that there would be a “reverse takeover” by illegal immigrants. However, the PSS is merely a mechanism with biometric features to replace existing passes IMM13, Sijil Banci and Kad Burung-Burung. In return for their data, they are given some basic recognition as a human being, but not citizenship, which is subject to further determination.

If not for UMNO and STAR’s demonising of such efforts, the PSS would have helped solve the very basic problem of taking record and data of illegal immigrants and make it easier for the government and authorities to control and manage this population. With the PSS, the government would have been able to deal with immigrants more effectively and with reduced costs and expenditure in migrant management.

Indeed, the time to resolve the issue is right now. Nowadays it has become impractical or unfeasible economically for employers hire legal foreign workers due to the numerous restrictions such as international travel ban, endless health screening, hefty deposits, agent charges, transportation charges, etc.

A lot of the illegal immigrants have previously been working in Sabah in various sectors requiring manual labour (mostly 3D – dirty, difficult and dangerous) for bare minimum wages such as the palm oil industry, the construction industry or others, which locals tend to shun. These illegal immigrants, like locals, have ended up jobless due to the economic downturn as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It would be useful for there to be a database for such illegal immigrants stuck in Sabah. They can perhaps be given a chance to return to work in such 3D sectors, provided they are registered in a database and are traceable, while the government slowly reopen the economy. It is like killing two birds with one stone, resolving not just illegal immigrant issues, but also spurring the Sabah economy.

In the meantime, there is the issue of low vaccine registration rate in Sabah. MOSTI Minister Khairy Jamaludin previously mentioned that registration would be open to all, including foreign workers. Could this mean that the low registration rate is in fact due to the reluctant registration by illegal foreign workers? Is it because they had not come out for fear of being arrested and deported? If so, how to achieve herd immunity in Sabah?

Imagine if PSS was in place since 2019, we would not have the problem of identifying illegal workers and get them out for vaccine registration now. Sabah have to swallow the bitterness of low vaccination rate as consequences of PSS and Illegal Immigrants issues over politicised by the irresponsible politicians.

During this Covid-19 time even deportation is being delayed, and it had been so serious that there were protests being reported in detention centres with the detainees scolding the Malaysian government for keeping them from going home for Raya. (https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/25/detainees-protest-after-deportation-delays-keep-them-from-getting-home-for-hari-raya)

Therefore, it is pointless to just say ‘halau PTI’ when it cannot be done speedily during this pandemic era. The illegal immigrants are already in the community and certainly some locals are housing them. The issue is will Covid-19 reach them and be spread around the community?

Can Bung’s committee come up with a solution before it is too late? I wish Bung and his committee all the best.

Chan Foong Hin DAP SABAH SECRETARY & MP FOR KOTA KINABALU

Media statement by Chan Foong Hin in Kota Kinabalu on Friday, 30th April 2021