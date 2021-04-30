Call on the Sarawak State Health Department with the support and assistance of the Sarawak State Government to set up another vaccination centre in Kuching for purpose to expedite the rollout of the vaccination plan for Sarawakians

So far in Kuching city, apart from Perpaduan Indoor Stadium and government hospitals, there is no other vaccination centres. As such, there is an urgent need to set up additional vaccination centres and a venue like Padungan Community Hall owned by MBKS in my humble view is suitable for that intent. It is hoped that the Sarawak Health Department and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee could seriously look into this suggestion.

While we understand that at present Sarawak is facing severe shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and is still pleading for more to be allocated from the Federal Government, it is equally necessary for Sarawak to get itself fully prepared and have sufficient vaccination centres for the biggest operation of vaccination plan roll out once the vaccines arrived.

“In order for Sarawak to meet its target in making sure the 2 million individuals who are targeted under the National Covid-19 Immunization Programme to get vaccinated by end of August this year, it is important for the State to set up as many vaccination centres as possible.”

I believe all Sarawakians are fully behind the government to ensure the state could meet its target by completing its vaccination plan on time. We need all targeted populations in the state to receive their Covid-19 Vaccination as soon as possible so as to achieve herd community to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Currently, the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak is in a worrying state bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29, 899 and death toll of 173 as at yesterday i. e. 29.4.2021.

Violet Yong Wui Wui SA for Pending

Media statement by Violet Yong Wui Wui in Kuching on Friday, 30th April 2021