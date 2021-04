Urge the AG to use CPC 339 to investigate and charge police officers responsible for Ganapathy’s death

Ganapathy’s autopsy reveals he died of severe injuries on his legs, clearly sustained in police custody.

AG should use CPC 339 to investigate and charge police officers responsible for his death.

Why torture a suspect to the point of death?

The deceased was not charged for any crime.

This is police abuse of power. We need the IPCMC now before another innocent man ends up in a body bag.

My heart goes out to his family.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Friday, 30th April 2021