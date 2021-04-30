The admission by Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin that the voice in a viral audio clip discussing the selection of police officers is a serious matter and cannot be ignored without consequence

Hamzah confirmed the voice in the said recording was his but claimed no wrong doing when dismissing the matter outright.

If there was no wrong doing, why was there a need for Anwar Ibrahim to have been hauled up recently by the police for his statement to be taken in investigations under section 505(b) of the Penal Code in connection with an audio recording in which he allegedly featured?

If there was no wrong doing by Hamzah, why the double standards in investigating Anwar in a similar situation?

I am of the view that Hamzah’s case is serious because he is clearly heard in the said recording discussing appointments of senior police officers which comes within the purview of PDRM and not the Home Ministry.

As such, there can be no doubt that Hamzah’s said discussion in the said audio clip may suggest interference of the Home Ministry in the appointment of such officers which is down right wrong and cannot be condoned.

Furthermore, the interference of the Home Ministry in the appointment of police officers will negatively affect public perception of the transparency and integrity of the said appointment process as it may result in people questioning if the government has a hand in the appointment of senior police officers.

In light of the above, Hamzah is wrong to say that there was no wrong doing on his part and ought to be investigated now that he has confirmed that the voice in the said recording was his.

Incoming IGP Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani would do well to initiate such investigations against Hamzah as one of his first assignments as IGP failing which, the perception that there exists double standards in investigations relating to government leaders compared to opposition leaders will certainly remain.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 30th April 2021