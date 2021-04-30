Urge the government to revoke the mandate to avoid another pandemic wave

I am shocked by the government announcement that allows undergraduates to cross state and return home during the coming Hari Raya holiday. I urge the government to revoke the mandate to avoid another pandemic wave.

According to the SOP, students whom are not in the MCO area do not need to be quarantined.

University undergraduates are also not immune to the virus. In the past few pandemic waves, it was witnessed that any movement of the masses, whether domestic or overseas, including the citizens who returned to Peninsular Malaysia after the election in Sabah, was the main cause of the large-scale outbreak.

In Kluang, many recent cases of community infection have also been found were originated from several college students whom returned home from University in Kampar, Perak, where the outbreak occurred.

Social activities such as gatherings initiated by college students’ returned to their hometown have also been proven to be the cause of many infections. Therefore, the government’s mandate for the undergraduates to return home during Hari Raya could be a grave mistake. I must warn that this might bring serious consequences to our medical system and frontliners.

I also condemn the government authority that made this decision for not upholding the principle of scientific anti-epidemic measures and reducing the probability of infection caused by mass movement. The decision was made to please the people who wish to celebrate the festive seasons near home.

I also urge the college students to be responsible, to protect themselves and the country. It is not advisable to return to their hometowns and involve in social gatherings across states. Every citizen should play their part to protect themselves, their family members, and the country.

Chew Chong Sin SA FOR MENGKIBOL

Media statement by Chew Chong Sin in Johor Bahru on Friday, 30th April 2021