Deputy IGP Acryl should instruct police to open investigation into IGP Hamid Bador’s various allegations of police corruption and interference with police independence and professionalism if he is not to assume the IGP office on May 4 with the greatest trust deficit

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani should instruct police to open investigation into the IGP, Abdul Hamid Bador’s various allegations of police corruption and interference with police independence and professionalism.

Deputy IGP Acryl was reported by Berita Harian as saying that Federal Police have opened an investigation paper into the case of a newsreader who had allegedly made slanderous remarks on television under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentionally insulting any person with the likelihood that such provocation will break the public peace.

The offence is punishable with two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. Acryl said the remarks by the newsreader could cause public hatred towards the authorities, including the police.

Acryl, who will become the IGP on May 4, should realise that he will start off as the nation’s No. 1 Policeman with the greatest problem of trust deficit if he does not open police investigation into the various allegations of police corruption and interference with police independence and professionalism made by the IGP Abdul Hamid Bador in his farewell media conference yesterday.

I agree with the Johore DAP Assemblyman for Paloh, Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali , that there is something amiss in Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin’s admission that he was the person in an audio clip where participants discussed the restructuring of police top brass.

How can Hamzah claim that he had done nothing wrong after admitting that the voice in a viral audio clip discussing the selection of a new police chief was his, when virtually the whole country feels that it is most wrong and improper for him to do so and which cannot be shaken off by claiming that it was the person who taped the conversation who had committed a wrong?

It is very fortunate that Parliament has been suspended or he will be sizzled in Parliament. Is this the reason why Parliament is suspended and the Cabinet refuse to advise the Yang di Pertuan Agong to convene Parliament, despite the Yang di Pertuan declaring that Parliament can reconvene during the Emergency?

To prove his innocence that he had not committed any wrong, is Hamzah prepared to ask the Cabinet next Wednesday to set up a Royal Commission to conduct a public hearing to determine whether it was wrong for a Chairman of the Police Commission to make such a statement about the appointment of the next Inspector-General of Police?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 1st May 2021