DAP MPs to meet Khairy Jamaludin to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination of the 16.05 million Malaysian workforce to help generate a quick economic recovery

A group of DAP MPs will meet Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar next week, urging that the COVID-19 vaccination of 16.05 million Malaysian workforce be accelerated to help generate a quick economic recovery. The failure of the PN government to manage and control the surge of the 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections, has made Malaysia the worst nation in Asia-Pacific in per capita terms. Nothing is more important than the public health of the rakyat to increase the vaccination rate to overcome COVID-19.

The severity of the third wave of infections has raised the likelihood that a new round of MCO will be imposed on one or two states. This has hampered recovery from the worst economic recession in memory and caused unemployment to increase to 4.8% or 778,000 in February 2021, with youth unemployment at 13.9% or 348,000 unemployed youths, the highest in decades.

What is distressing is that two PN Ministers, namely Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan and the Economics Minister Mustapa Mohamad, are publicly urging undergraduates who are unable to find jobs, to accept monthly pay of RM1,000. The two PN Ministers say that having pay below the monthly minimum wage of RM1,200 set by the PH government is better than having no job.

Paying below the monthly minimum wage is illegal and can be punished with a RM10,000 fine. Instead of taking action, the two Ministers are encouraging such illegal pay. This betrayal of workers rights must be condemned, and the two PN Ministers should publicly apologise and atone for their failures, by taking concrete steps to uphold the minimum wage.

To save and create jobs as well as save businesses, the PN government should fulfil its promise of an automatic bank loan moratorium extension(except the Top 20) and implement the RM6.5 billion [email protected] programme creating 350,000 jobs announced in PH’s 2020 Budget. Under [email protected], Malaysian workers who were previously unemployed, will get monthly wage incentives of RM500 whilst employers will receive monthly hiring incentives of RM300 for a period of 2 years.

For the sake of our 16.05 million Malaysian workforce, DAP is willing to put aside our political differences with the PN government to work together to defeat COVID-19, support the National Vaccination programme as well as save existing jobs and create new jobs.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

2021 May Day Message by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 1st May 2021