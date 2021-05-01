#JusticeForGanapathy : The Government owes Malaysians an apology for the death of A Ganapathy

The government of Malaysia owes its people an unconditional apology after yet another alleged custodial death.

A Ganapathy, a cow milk trader, died while in police custody. His lawyer has since stated that the death was a result of injuries on his legs and shoulders, while his mother says he was healthy when he was arrested. The mother, in her police report, claimed that her son had been beaten during his time in custody, which resulted in the amputation of his leg.

On April 18 Ganapathy died at Selayang Hospital, just over a month after he was first warded. He leaves behind two children aged five and seven.

It has been reported (http://bitly.ws/d3np) that Malaysians have been in an uproar over his death, claiming once again that police brutality led to another innocent man dead while in custody. They also pointed out how ethnic Indians are disproportionately found dead in police custody.

They have a right to be angry as this is not the first case of this nature and our calls for the setting up of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) has been ignored. The commission will act against negligence and irresponsibility in the force.

A man gets arrested, goes into lockup and returns to his family, dead. In a democratic country like ours, this is utterly unacceptable.

If the government can evoke the Emergency (National Trust Fund) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 to make the amendment that allows them to utilise the National Trust Fund (KWAN) for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, why can’t they immediately do the same to set up the IPCMC?

How many Malaysians need to die before the government realises the absolute need for the IPCMC? The PN government should do all it can to ensure this does not happen again.

Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, who will be our new Inspector-General of Police on May 4, can do the right thing by immediately ordering for an independent open probe or court inquiry to take place. That would set Acryl Sani on the right path.

Action against the culprits must be taken. Every life, no matter of what race, is important, it is high time that the government and the police recognise this fact.

What happened to Ganapathy can happen to any of us. When will be there #JusticeForGanapathy if ever?

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Saturday, 1st May 2021