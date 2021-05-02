DAP congratulates Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak on his appointment as the eighth Yang Dipertua Negeri (YDP) of Penang

DAP congratulates Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak on his appointment as the eighth Yang Dipertua Negeri (YDP) of Penang. DAP thanks the King for appointing another Penangite to the highest post in Penang. Tun Ahmad will lead Penang to greater heights in economic prosperity and maintaining the peace and harmony in the diverse society that is Penang.

I was unable to attend the official swearing-in ceremony of the new Penang Governor held at Dewan Sri Pinang yesterday, as I was in quarantine even though I had tested negative for COVID-19.

Tun Ahmad Fuzi succeeds Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas who had served as the YDP for 20 years. Tun Abdul Rahman’s contribution as the longest serving governor for Penang will always be appreciated and remembered for the people of Penang.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Sunday, 2nd May 2021