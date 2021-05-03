MACC must come clean on the five cases of political corruption involving party hopping by MPs subjected to inducements or intimidation

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) can no longer hide, but must explain to the public their irresponsible failure to investigate Abdul Hamid’s public expose of the recent cases of political corruption, as politicians were “jumping here and there” rampantly. Why is MACC silent when the outgoing IGP says, “I see corruption everywhere in politics. Probe the political frogs”?

Abdul Hamid said corruption had to be involved when politicians were switching parties freely, and it was becoming more prevalent because some politicians were “power crazy… until they are willing to do things like buying this person over here, or making threats over there”. He cited the example of PN government politicians who used private airplanes to fly to Sabah, and thereafter came news of other politicians who quit their parties. Abdul Hamid said he had told MACC not to be afraid but to step in and take action against these political frogs.

These devastating revelations by the IGP confirmed the use of corrupt practices to induce and threats to buy political support from opposition elected representatives to prop up a PN government that has lost its parliamentary majority. If the MACC fails to act even though the complaints of corruption originated from the IGP himself, what hope is there for the ordinary public that MACC will act on their complaints of political corruption at the highest levels?

The failure of MACC to act only confirms that assertions made by PH that government agencies, including MACC, have been turned into political weapons against the opposition. MACC must come clean on the five cases of political corruption involving party hopping by MPs subjected to inducements or intimidation, where no action was taken by MACC.

The spate of defections of Sabah State Assemblypersons last year, generated by Tan Sri Musa Aman. This attempt at a backdoor government in Sabah ultimately led to the dissolution of the Sabah State Assembly and state general election, which caused the 2nd wave of escalating COVID-19 infections nation-wide. Tan Sri Musa Aman was subsequently appointed as a Sabah State Minister; Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was recorded on audio, offering political posts and positions in Government Linked Corporation(GLC) in exchange for political support. UMNO Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah revealed that he rejected an offer to be Petronas Chairman because it was unconstitutional. UMNO Deputy President Mohamad Hasan rejected an offer to be Chairman of Tenaga Nasional Bhd; Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar’s investigation by MACC turned cold after Xavier defected and supported Muhyiddin, which former Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak said involved RM78.2 million; 5 PKR MPs rejected inducements or were subjected to intimidation to defect and support Muhyiddin namely Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, M. Karupaiya (Padang Serai), S. Kesavan (Sg Siput), Michael Teo Yu Leong (Miri) and Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail. No action against those trying to trigger the defections of the 5 PKR MPs; Tebrau MP Steven Choong, who defected from PKR to support Muhyiddin, admitted that Muhyiddin promised him an official position that would provide him with a platform to rebuild the nation’s economy. Is this not an inducement for Steven Choong to jump?

Malaysia’s rankings in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index(CPI) declined from 51st in 2019 to 57th in 2020. The failure of MACC to do their duty professionally and responsibly when the complaint comes from none other than the IGP, will only cause Malaysia’s CPI rankings to slip down further this year.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 3rd May 2021