Uphill task for Acryl Sani as police image on an all-time low

Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has his work cut out for him as the new Inspector General of Police. And here’s what he has to do, to win the hearts and minds of Malaysians:

Call on the Attorney General to initiate an inquest hearing into A Ganapathy’s death. And to ensure an impartial investigation to determine if police assault in custody resulted in his death. To initiate the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) to act as an oversight body. To investigate the allegations of political interference by Home Minister, Hamzah Zainudin, as announced by former police chief, Abdul Hamid Bador. To investigate the existence of a “cartel of dirty cops” as alleged by the former IGP.

The image of the police force has been on a decline for some time now. Acyrl Sani, therefore, would have to work extra hard to instill confidence in his men.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Monday, 3rd May 2021