kerajaangagal27 – Will the Speaker, Azhar Harun, henceforth strike out all lewd jokes in Parliament to honour Ain Husniza for her courage and leadership in speaking up against lewd jokes in class?

Will the Speaker of Parliament, Azhar Harun, henceforth strike out all lewd jokes in Parliament to honour Ain Husnuiza Saiful Nizam for her courage and leadership in speaking up against lewd jokes in class?

This is because Parliament has seen its fair share of offensive utterings against female MPs.

Will Parliament henceforth be an exemplary chamber of proper language where lewd jokes will be opposed by all MPs irrespective of political parties?

Last year, Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim made racist and sexist remarks against Batu Kawan MP Khasthuri Patto.

Back in 2015, Azeez had to retract another sexist remark he made in the House, this time about the female menstrual cycle.

In 2016, then deputy minister Tajuddin Abdul Rahman had compared Seputeh MP Teresa Kok’s name to the male genitalia.

In 2007, Kinabatangan MP Bung Mokhtar Radin and Jasin MP Mohd Said Yusof made sexist remarks against DAP Batu Gajah MP Fong Po Kuan in the Dewan Rakyat during the debate on the lack of maintenance resulting in leaks in the Parliament after heavy downpours.

They attacked Fong who raised the issue.

“Where’s the leak? The Batu Gajah MP leaks every month too,” Bung said referring to Fong.

Members of Parliament should set an example to all students by not using lewd jokes and gender-insensitive language during parliamentary debates.

It is a most regrettable and shameful incident in Malaysian politics that one of MPs most guilty of resorting to lewd jokes in Parliament is now a Deputy Chief Minister in a state.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 7th May 2021