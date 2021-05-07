The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and the National Security Council (NSC) should allow Selangor to exercise the sports SOPs announced by the Selangor State Government

Yesterday, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBSMalaysia) issued guidelines prohibiting all sports and recreational centres from operating and a blanket ban on all outdoor sports activities. This contradicts the Selangor SOPs allowing sports activities that do not involve physical touch and indoor training facilities to operate with SOPs.

Doctors including Prof. Datuk Dr. Adeeba Kamarulzaman have expressed their objections to the KBS SOP, stating that the risk of getting Covid-19 outdoors is about 18 times lower than indoors”. KBS today has announced they will refer back to Majlis Keselamatan Negara.

With May being Mental Health Awareness month, I urge MKN and KBS to permit Selangor to exercise the SOPs we have already announced. DUN Kampung Tunku is home to various athletes and exercise groups, the latter mainly involving senior citizens.

In this pandemic season, senior citizens have been facing immense stress. Many miss children who work out of state and cannot cross borders to visit them. Being generally less technology-savvy, senior citizens have been at the edge of receiving timely and accurate information about Covid-19 facts, SOPs and vaccination. The constant barrage of fake news has made senior citizens anxious and fearful, given their higher risk in catching Covid-19.

In this season, exercise groups act as support groups. When a Sg Way Sulajin member’s husband passed away from dengue, the ladies in her exercise group made sure she ate regularly and supported her in her time of grief. In the Sri Aman low-cost flat, ladies organised small zumba sessions (with SOPs) which also support parents in navigating the challenges of online learning.

I call on KBS to allow sports activities aligned with the Selangor and initial MKN SOPs. Do not deprive the rakyat of their right to healthy living.

Lim Yi Wei SA FOR KG. TUNKU

Media statement (2) by Lim Yi Wei in Petaling Jaya on Friday, 7th May 2021