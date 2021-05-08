The Prime Minister should take charge and hold daily meetings of the National Security Council to deal with the Covid-19 and economic crisis

The latest surge in COVID-19 infections and impending imposition of Movement Control Orders(MCOs) in several key states and failed quick recovery from the economic recession has cast a pall of gloom over the nation that can only be described as national humiliation and despondency. The PN’s government’s crisis management failure riddled with double-standards, policy flip-flops and SOP U-turns is the major contributory factor.

Official warnings of more than 5,000 COVID-19 daily cases after Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, the lack of resources at COVID-19 quarantine centres and for front-liners as well as the threats to detain or even imprison those who violate MCO restrictions, is an attempt to shift responsibility for the failure from the government to the rakyat. Again, the national grievance of the rakyat is not against these laws but the double-standard enforcement of VIPs escaping unpunished or with lenient sentences as compared to the ordinary rakyat.

The PN continues to be in denial that Malaysia is the worst country in Asia-Pacific in COVID-19 daily cases per capita, where some states like Kelantan and Sarawak that were previously green zones have now become the new hotspots of infections. Despite the Emergency Proclamation and suspension of Parliament, the COVID-19 crisis has deteriorated and not improved. Worse, the National Security Council stubbornly continues this failed approach reminding us of this famous quote attributed to Albert Einstein, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

The slow recovery from the economic recession despite the government spending RM622 billion in the economic stimulus package and 2021 Budget over the last one year, is not helped by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s admission that the government is now short of funds. The government must come clean why the people have not benefited fully from this RM622 billion, which should technically result in each Malaysian receiving more than RM19,000 in benefits over the course of one year. Where then is the RM19,000 in benefits to each Malaysian?

Instead of borrowing into the domestic debt market with a RM1.3 trillion liquidity and a historically low interest rate regime, PN has exploited its emergency powers by amending the National Trust Fund Act without getting parliamentary approval. This allows the government to raid RM5 billion of the accumulated RM19.5 billion trust funds as at the end of last year, for COVID-19 purposes and any further future sums as the government deems necessary.

And yet, the vaccination rates continue to be painstakingly slow and the economic recovery is stalled. Less than one million Malaysians have received at least one vaccine dose, making the December target this year to vaccinate 80% of Malaysia’s 32 million population well-nigh impossible. At its current pace, analysts estimate that it would take another three years to provide at least one dose to 80% of the population.

The broken promises of an automatic extension of the bank loan moratorium(except Top 20), distribution of laptops and increasing the monthly welfare aid payment to RM1,000, including the unemployed has not helped to reassure public confidence. Increasing the monthly welfare payments to RM1,000 including the unemployed for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, would not only provide the social safety net for those facing financial distress of up to 1 million Malaysians, but would also help spur private consumption.

The time has come for a complete overhaul and restructure of how the COVID-19 and economic crisis is managed. The Prime Minister appears disconnected and should wake up from his political lethargy, of trying to run a minority government after losing his parliamentary majority and take charge by holding daily meetings of the NSC. This is a national crisis, and the Prime Minister must be personally and directly involved and not devolve responsibility to someone else. Otherwise, what is the point of having a Prime Minister?

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 8th May 2021