Muhyiddin Yassin the worst Malaysian Prime Minister in history

Muhyiddin Yassin is the worst Malaysian Prime Minister in history by implementing the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (Hide) system last night, ordering all locations listed under Hide to close immediately for three days. This is an irresponsible government that issues a last-minute directive, without any consideration for the heavy financial losses that would be incurred by businesses, especially SMEs.

There is also double standard, in that public transport stations and terminals flagged by the Hide system will remain open whilst shops on the transport stations have to close. The government better makes up its mind whether shops in the transport stations are the source of infections or it is the transport stations themselves? There is no reason why shops with no COVID-19 cases must close, just because of a nearby shop with COVID-19 cases.

Further, the HIDE system appears to punish good behaviour by targeting those establishments that provides data obediently but lets off those that fails to comply and hence are not on the databank. PN continues to be in denial that their incompetence has made Malaysia the worst country in Asia-Pacific, in COVID-19 daily cases per capita. States like Kelantan, Penang and Sarawak, that were previously green zones, have now become the new hotspots of infections.

Vietnam embarrassed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin last year, bypassing Malaysia with a larger GDP than Malaysia, a mere 40 years after the end of Vietnam War that left the entire country in ruins. Malaysia is now subject to national humiliation when Indonesia urges its citizens not to be like Malaysia in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

In the past, despite the many flaws and defects, all had acknowledged that Malaysia possesses superior service delivery and better governance than Indonesia. Even we in the opposition cannot quite believe that Indonesia is doing better than Malaysia in fighting and managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Muhyiddin’s incompetent government, Vietnam is racing ahead of us economically and Indonesia uses Malaysia as a sorry example of everything that is wrong about fighting COVID-19.

Instead of finding solutions to the problems, the entire PN government is the problem. COVID-19 SOPs flip-flops, policy U-turns and double-standards in enforcement, half-baked advice have not helped to contain the latest surge in COVID-19 infections. From Ministerial advice to drink warm water to stop COVID-19 to double-standards where VIPs breaching MCO restriction get off scot-free or are punished leniently as compared to the ordinary rakyat, we have now a Deputy Minister hogging headlines of conspiracy theories.

National Unity Deputy Minister Ti Lian Ker was forced to clarify a tweet he posted, falsely linking Microsoft billionaire founder Bill Gates to the spread of Covid-19 and claiming that the pandemic might have been planned. Has Ti Lian Ker got nothing better to do than pander to conspiracy theories instead of spending every moment to earn his salary as Deputy Minister to help fight COVID-19 by finding ways to increase the vaccination rates? Ti must have run out of ideas who to blame apart from blaming the rakyat for spreading COVID-19, that he now wants to shift attention to Bill Gates!

By protecting such non-performing Ministers in government, Muhyiddin is not helping either to contain the escalating numbers of COVID-19 infections or speed up the National Immunisation Programme. The vaccination rate is painstakingly slow with less than one million Malaysians or only 3% have received at least one vaccine dose. This makes the December target this year to vaccinate 80% of Malaysia’s 32 million population well-nigh impossible.

At its current pace, it would take a minimum of 3 years to provide at least one dose to 80% of the population. Whether Muhyiddin will still be Prime Minister in 3 years’ time will no longer be of significance, because our economy will have completely collapsed by then.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 9th May 2021