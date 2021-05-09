PN must stop flip-flops in HIDE early warning system

I call upon the PN government to announce any pandemic-related policies or regulations only after finalizing the details, including the recent announcements with regard to the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) early warning system. At the same time, I also urge the PN government make public the details of the HIDE system, including its methodology, variables and scientific basis. This is to make the system transparent and trustworthy instead of hastily disclosing only a few pieces of information that lead to confusion among the public.

Based on the statement issued by the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, the locations listed under Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) early warning system are not confirmed Covid-19 clusters. If no hotspots emerge on the premises after 7 days, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list. Also, premises listed under HIDE do not need to close down except when directed by the authorities.

Ironically, in less than 24 hours, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob issued a statement, stating that premises listed under the HIDE system will be closed down immediately for three days from May 10. Not long after that, MKN announced changes again, whereby all premises will be closed for three days since May 9. Clearly, the flip-flops in government policies had caused confusion among the public and inconvenience to the premise owners in complying with the policies.

Pandemic-related information should be presented openly and transparently. When the government disclosed the information with regard to HIDE early warning system, it should have explained to the public about the details such as the methodology employed in its calculations to prevent causing fear among the public. After all, the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said that the listed premises and locations are not confirmed Covid-19 clusters but have the potential to turn into clusters. Also, premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general. Therefore, considering that other confirmed clusters involving construction sites, workplaces and the community were not included, the rationale and comprehensibility of the in the HIDE system are questionable.

Once again, I call upon the government to provide clear guidelines and sufficient time for premises to comply with pandemic-related measures, including regulations related to the HIDE early warning system, in order to prevent confusion instead of adding burdens to various economic sectors.

Teh Hoong Keat DAPSY National Secretary

Media statement by Teh Hoong Keat in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 9th May 2021