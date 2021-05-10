The fumbling, bumbling and tumbling roll-out of HIDE is symptomatic of everything that is wrong about the failed PN Government

The fumbling, bumbling and tumbling roll-out of Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) is symptomatic of everything that is wrong about the failed PN government. There is utter confusion, frustration and anger from the public at the last-minute order by PN to establishments listed under HIDE, to close immediately for 3 days.

Worse is that 2 Cabinet Ministers in Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, cannot even coordinate and get their act together by issuing conflicting and contradictory directives. Khairy said that premises listed under HIDE does not need to close except when directed by the authorities whilst Ismail ordered at near midnight that all premises under HIDE must be closed immediately for 3 days.

Both UMNO Ministers are from different UMNO camps, with one supporting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the other ready to withdraw support and resign from Cabinet from 1 August when the Emergency Proclamation expires. However, both should not allow any internal UMNO faction al disputes to spill over the critical battle to win the COVID-19 pandemic, at the expense of businesses and rakyat causing huge financial losses.

PN continues to be in denial that their incompetence has made Malaysia the worst country in Asia-Pacific, in COVID-19 daily cases per capita. Many businesses are fed up and angry at this incompetent and failed PN government that tries to pass off the blame and responsibility of the latest surge in COVID-19 infections to the rakyat and business premises.

Is HIDE Still Relevant When The Sabah State Government Openly Disregards The 3-Day Closure Rule?

The Malaysia Shopping Malls Association, the Malaysia Retailers Association, the Malaysia Retail Chain Association, and the Bumiputra Retailers Organisation openly urged for the closure to be put off pending consultations. The Sabah state government openly defies the PN Federal government by publicly allowing 3 shopping centres that were listed by Hide to continue to open and operate for business. Is HIDE still relevant when PN’s own Sabah state government has no confidence and openly disregards the 3-day closure rule?

No one is asking the PN government not to close any business establishments that has recorded COVID-19 cases. To apply a one size fits all approach runs counter to the HIDE system of using artificial intelligence algorithms relying on big data analytics to predict specific and identify potential COVID-19 hotspots. Further to list premises under HIDE can also be unfairly stigmatizing premises that fully complies with COVID-19 SOPs

There may also be a flaw in the HIDE system where its databank is not comprehensive by targeting those establishments that provides data obediently but lets off those that fails to comply. This can be seen by complaints as to why certain premises without COVID-19 cases must close down but not those with COVID-19 cases. This is no different from penalising good behaviour, good practices and COVID-19 SOP compliance.

There is no reason why shops with no COVID-19 cases must close, just because of a nearby shop with COVID-19 cases. Further the PN government has not explained its double standard, in allowing public transport stations and terminals flagged by the HIDE system to remain open whilst shops on the transport stations must close. In that case, is HIDE inaccurate by failing to state that the shops on the transport stations is the problem and not the transport station itself?

Instead of relying solely on technology, the PN government can do better by engaging and listening more to the people. COVID-19 SOPs flip-flops, policy U-turns and double-standards in enforcement, half-baked advice have not helped to contain the latest surge in COVID-19 infections. From Ministerial advice to drink warm water to stop COVID-19, to double-standards where VIPs breaching MCO restriction get off scot-free or are punished leniently as compared to the ordinary rakyat, only the improper suspension of Parliament has saved the PN government from fully accounting for the failure of HIDE.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 10th May 2021