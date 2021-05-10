The Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) open for application

I am delighted to announce that the Government of Japan is once again offering a small scale financial assistance scheme known as the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP). Commonly referred to as Kusa-no-ne in Japan (with “Kusa” meaning ‘grass’ and “Ne” meaning ‘roots’ in Japanese), this assistance scheme has been in Malaysia since 1989 based on the agreement between the Governments of both countries in supporting grass-roots projects run and operated by non-profit organisations including local NGOs. To date, 155 projects have been implemented in Malaysia totaling over RM18.7 million in funding assistance and contributed towards enhancing the welfare of Malaysians.

The maximum grant amount is approximately RM330,000 per project, with the aim of supporting projects that promote socio-economic development such as primary health care, public welfare, primary education, and environment. A total of 4 Malaysian NGOs were chosen by the Government of Japan for the 2020 GGP, which was followed by a signing ceremony in March 2021. Out of these 4 NGOs, 2 are from Penang –

St. Nicholas’ Home, Penang A grant amount totaling USD42,053 (equivalent to RM 170,444)

was awarded under the GGP to help maintain and expand vocational training programmes and services for the visually impaired by repairing the roofs of each of the facilities. Eden Handicap Service Centre Berhad A grant amount totaling USD59,573 (equivalent to RM 241,448) was awarded under the GGP to procure two vehicles which will assist in strengthening the independence of people with intellectual disabilities in their effort to undergo vocational training.

St. Nicholas’ Home, Penang and Eden Handicap Service Centre Berhad joined six other Penang-based projects which have benefitted earlier from the GGP between 1989-2005.

The application deadline for the 2021 GGP will be on 30 June 2021. Penang NGOs are highly encouraged to submit their duly completed application forms to the Consulate-General of Japan in Penang ( [email protected] ).

For further information or queries, prospective applicants may also contact the Japanese Consulate-General’s Economic section (Tel: 04-2263030, Email:[email protected] / Address: Level 28, Menara BHL, Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, 10050, Penang).

Chow Kon Yeow Penang Chief Minister

Media statement by Chow Kon Yeow in KOMTAR, George Town on Monday, 10th May 2021