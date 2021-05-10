Gender sensitivity and justice in education

We, the undersigned, are of the view that our educational institution must provide a conducive and safe environment for our children. The Malaysian educational institution has a long standing history of having quality teachers and educators who have worked hard to maintain a high educational standard for our children. This has allowed our children to fully develop and grow in a learning atmosphere of respect, peace, happiness, love and understanding.

Therefore, it is very unfortunate that the headmistress of Ain Husniza’s school may have allegedly made such negative facebook comments , where she referred to Ain as “hipokrit … anak setan pakai tudung”. So far, the headmistress has not denied and has since deleted the FB comment made on Saiful Nizam’s facebook (father to Ain).

Intentionally or not, her comments have further given license to other educators and students to view jokes about violence against women as acceptable as well as to demean anyone who dares to question the status quo.

Ain Husniza is now a victim of a failed system that does not understand nor support girls’ and womens’ rights but instead sees itself fit to defend teachers and students who promote rape and its culture of violence.

Despite the strong policy to promote gender equality and to develop respectful relationships between boys and in the 11th Malaysia Plan, such perspectives appear to be lost when it comes to frontline educators. The tendency now is to make light of violence and to give permission to boys to rape girls “above 18 years”. Therefore, one can only deduce that the rape joke carries with it a possible dangerous and implied message that if you have sex with a woman above 18 years, you can argue for consensual sex and get away with it.

There is definitely a miscarriage of justice. The person who dares to voice up against such culture gets penalised by her own school while the teacher who made the joke and the student who made the rape threats against Ain, both get away with not even a slap on the wrist. Ain has been denied her school education and is now forced to possibly move to another school. Yet the school has ignored Ain’s education right and has not made attempts to ensure the environment is safe for Ain to return back to school. This is unacceptable as children will take the cue from their educators and rape jokes will be normalised.

The Ministry of Education, in its response, did not make any mention to Ain’s case but only focus on the issue of period check on girls. The Ministry is expected to ensure justice is served but has chosen to ignore the elephant in the room.

The handling of Ain’s case leaves a black mark in democracy as we are telling our youth that those who speak out will be regarded as dissidents, agitators or worse now labelled as satan.

We strongly urge the Ministry of Education to review the education system and take stern disciplinary actions against the headmistress, if she has made those negative comments and the teacher who have erred against whistle blowers.

There is an urgent need to raise awareness on gender sensitivity among teachers and students as respect, equality and justice are values that Malaysians would want to have for a better nation. A Gender Equality Act as proposed by Pakatan Harapan must be in place to ensure our girls and boys are protected.

Moving forward, the Ministry has to reinstate the good name of the educational institution so as to uphold its long standing reputation to develop first class citizens.

State Assemblymen

Juwairiya binti Zulkifli, Bukit Melawati Elizabeth Wong, Bukit Lanjan Dr. Siti Mariah binti Mahmud, Seri Sedang Lee Kee Hiong, Kuala Kubu Baru Tony Leong Tuck Chee, Pandamaran Hee Loy Siang, Kajang Ganabatirau a/l Veraman, Kota Kemuning Edry Faizal bin Eddy Yusof, Dusun Tua Bryan Lai, Teratai Lau Weng Sang, Banting Rozana binti Zainal Abidin, Pematang Khairuddin Osman, Paya Jaras Rodziah binti Ismail, Batu Tiga Dr Idris bin Ahmad, Ijok Ustaz Syamsul Firdaus, Taman Medan Mohd Fakhrulrazi bin Mohd Mokhtar, Meru Borhan bin Aman Shah, Tanjong Sepat Halimey bin Abu Bakar, Seri Setia Lim Yi Wei, Kampung Tunku Wong Siew Ki, Balakong Shatiri bin Mansor, Kota Damansara Zawawi Mughni, Sungai Kandis Gunaraj a/I R. George, Sentosa Azmizam bin Zaman Huri, Pelabuhan Klang Mohd Sany bin Hamzan, Taman Templer Jamaliah Jamaluddin, Bandar Utama Rajiv a/l Rishyakaran, Bukit Gasing

Members of Parliament

Dato Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Pandan Tony Pua, Damansara June Leow, Hulu Selangor Charles Santiago, Klang William Leong, Selayang Maria Chin Abdullah, Petaling Jaya Ong Kian Ming, Bangi Wong Chen, Subang Sivarasa Rasiah, Sungai Buloh Dato Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Kuala Selangor Ustaz Husanuddin Mohd Yunus, Hulu Langat

Joint media statement by SAs and MPs in Selangor on Monday, 10th May 2021