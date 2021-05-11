Don’t forget the Covid-19 SOPs of 3Cs and 3Ws

Even as all Malaysians celebrate Hari Raya with our Muslim brothers and sisters, I would like to remind all Malaysians not to let their guard down.

That invisible covid 19 virus is still very much all around us. Please maintain physical distancing at all times even as we enjoy socialising. Mask up whenever in doors and do wash when we contact surfaces which may have been contaminated. Always remember that indoors with aircon recycled air is always a potential danger and outdoors, with fresh air and a nice breeze is always safe and safer. Please also observe the SOPs which is to help us to avoid the spread of the virus.

I believe that we Malaysians are used to all these measures by now, but please do not relax and let our guard down. We have to bring the new cases level down to double digits and later to single digits.

Despite these constraints, please do enjoy your family get-together and family time.

Selamat Hari Raya Adilfitri Maaf Zahir dan Batin.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Hari Raya message by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 11th May 2021