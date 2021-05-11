MCO 3.0 can be the final MCO for Malaysia if the PN Government admits its failures, restore Parliament, stop SOPs and policy u-turns, end double-standards in enforcement, let competent professionals decide and focus on saving jobs, businesses and economic livelihood

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin must listen to, engage, and work together with all Malaysians if he wants to ensure that the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 can succeed in winning against the 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections. MCO 3.0 can be the final MCO for Malaysia if the PN government admits its failures, restores Parliament, stop COVID-19 SOPs and policy U-turns, end double-standards in enforcement, allow competent professionals to decide and focus on saving jobs, businesses, and economic livelihood.

The PN government has shot itself in the foot with Muhyiddin promising in March that there will be no national MCO in March by relying on science and data. Yet in less than two months later, he imposed a nation-wide MCO also based on science and data. How then can the people trust Muhyiddin to do his job competently?

PN government’s “open, close and then open” SOPs U-turn orders in less than 24 hours for kindergartens and day-care centres, has led to a profusion of confusion and trust deficit amongst the public. No wonder the Sabah government has again disregarded the PN government for the second time by refusing to impose the MCO in the state. Yesterday the Sabah government openly defied the PN Federal government by publicly allowing 3 shopping centres that were listed by HIDE to close for 3 days, to continue to open and operate for business.

The double-standards in enforcement where VIPs and Ministers are let off scot-free or penalised leniently as compared to the punishment for the ordinary rakyat, has exacerbated this public trust deficit. The latest case involves Minister of International Trade & Industry Azmin Ali who did not comply with the SOP requirement of a 14-day quarantine on his return from Middle East. Such double standard must end to regain public trust.

Invite Opposition Leaders To Sit In The National Security Council.

Public confidence must be restored because the battle against COVID-19 can only be won by working together with the people. To restore the people’s trust, Parliament must be restored and reopen, and opposition leaders invited to sit in the National Security Council to form a united front against COVID-19.

Muhyiddin is expected to announce financial measures to assist Malaysian adversely affected by MCO 3.0. To save and pull the economy out of our current economic recession, the government’s financial focus should shift from controlling our debt levels and fiscal deficit, to borrowing more money to save jobs, businesses, and economic livelihood. Will Muhyiddin finally deliver on his promises to extend the bank loan moratorium automatically (except for Top 20) and increase monthly welfare payments to RM1,000, including the unemployed?

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 11th May 2021