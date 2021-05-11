Penang Future Foundation Scholarship 2021

Penang Future Foundation (“PFF”) started in 2015 as the Penang State Government’s initiative to aid outstanding and deserving Malaysian youths to pursue tertiary studies in public/private universities in Malaysia. With valuable contribution from the private sector and donors, and recognizing the importance of education and the need to retain local talents, PFF has awarded approximately 585 scholarships over the last 6 years. For year 2020 alone, 74 students were awarded scholarships with the projected total value of RM3.4 million. Selected scholars come from a diverse range of backgrounds and are enrolled in fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Accountancy and Finance.

Now in its seventh year, this scholarship fund remains as one of Penang State Government’s mechanisms in attracting, building and retaining human talent. Based on the approved investment report for year 2020 by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Penang has successfully recorded foreign direct investments totalling RM10.6 billion, which makes 19% of Malaysia’s total FDI. The total amount of approved investment (domestic and foreign) in the manufacturing sector for the state is RM14.1 billion. Even with the current global economic volatility and a pandemic that remains a persistent threat, the mentioned figures are a proven testament of foreign investors’ high confidence towards Penang’s evolving investment ecosystem. Penang has no natural resources but what we lacked is complemented by a skilled workforce and talents which we will continue to nurture and grow.

Prospective students may apply to be either a ‘PFF Penang Scholar’ or ‘PFF Mutiara Scholar’. Interested candidates are advised to check the eligibility requirements for each category. Both categories have different eligibility criteria based on, among others, candidates’ financial background and scholastic record. ‘PFF Penang Scholar’ caters for those with CGPA of 3.67 and above whereas ‘PFF Mutiara Scholar’ is available for applicants whose CGPA is between 3.00 to 3.66. Successful applicants will receive benefits that correspond with the scholarship awarded to them. Detailed information on benefits and terms of the scholarship is available at PFF’s website (www.penangfuturefoundation.my).

Application window for PFF Scholarship 2021 will open from 1 July 2021 to 22 July 2021. Interested students are encouraged to keep a lookout for periodic announcements through PFF’s website at www.penangfuturefoundation.my; Buletin Mutiara’s distributed free copies; and social media websites including Facebook and Twitter.

Chow Kon Yeow Penang Chief Minister

Media statement by Chow Kon Yeow in KOMTAR, George Town on Tuesday, 11th May 2021