The 0.5% contraction of the 1st Quarter 2021 GDP would require the next 3 Quarters of GDP growth for the year to be at least 10%, to keep pace with PN government’s projected economic recovery of a GDP growth of 7.5% for 2021

The 0.5% contraction of the 1st quarter 2021 GDP would require the next 3 quarters of GDP growth for the year to be at least 10%, to keep pace with the PN government’s projected economic recovery of a GDP growth of 7.5% for 2021. Whether a growth of 10% for the next 3 quarters is feasible remains to be seen when a new Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 has been imposed from May 12 to 7 June 2021.

When the 2021 Budget was tabled in November last year, the PN government had hoped that the economic recovery would show GDP growth by the first quarter of 2021, particularly when referenced against the low 0.7% first quarter 2020 GDP due MCO 1.0. MCO 1.0 (March 18-May 3, 2020) was estimated to have cost the economy RM 2 billion per day, while MCO 2.0 (Jan 13-26, 2021) and MCO 3.0 is both projected to cost the economy RM300 million per day.

If MCO 2.0 for two weeks can turn an expected positive 1st quarter GDP growth negative, then MCO 3.0 which is twice longer than MCO 2.0, will affect the needed 10% GDP growth for the remainder of the year. Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is overly optimistic, and therefore unrealistic when he said that MCO 3.0 will have no significant economic impact and maintains the 7.5% projected GDP growth. Many in the tourism or retail sectors, including Bazar Ramadan traders, would angrily disagree with Tengku Zafrul. Does this mean that there are no financial or economic measures forthcoming to help the rakyat?

Tengku Zafrul also said the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will spur the economy’s growth and resilience. The reality is that the vaccination rate is painstakingly slow with less than one million Malaysians, or only 3% have received at least one vaccine dose. At its current pace, it would take a minimum of 3 years to provide at least one dose to 80% of the population. This makes the December target this year to vaccinate 80% of Malaysia’s 32 million population well-nigh impossible.

The government must come clean why the people have not benefited fully from the RM622 billion spent in various economic stimulus packages and the 2021 Budget. The RM622 billion should technically result in each Malaysian receiving more than RM19,000 in benefits over the course of one year. Where then is the RM19,000 in benefits to each Malaysian that can help to save jobs businesses and economic livelihood?

There should be a fresh economic stimulus package benefiting the people directly, especially an automatic extension of the bank loan moratorium(except Top 20), distribution of laptops, job creation programme with monetary incentives for both employees and employers, as well as increasing the monthly welfare aid payment to RM1,000, including the unemployed.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 12th May 2021