Urgent government help needed to prevent SME closures

My office, in collaboration with leaders of business associations, held a joint press conference Wednesday morning to explain the latest challenges facing SMEs including small traders in the country with the implementation of MCO 3.0.

The last-minute MCO announcements and government’s flip-flop on SOPs have created lots of uncertainties among consumers and the business community.

Half baked decisions adversely impact businesses, especially small outfits. It leads to losses and is pushing many business to the edge.

Small business have spent borrowed capital to stock up for the Hari Raya celebrations.

In the last one week restaurant owners have lost 70% of their sales.

The Persatuan Penyunting Bumiputera Malaysia reports that sales have dropped by 50 percent in the last week, on top of 50 percent business closure amongst its members since the last one year.

The Malaysian Chinese Restaurant and Coffeshop Association reports that they will experience 90% drop whenever ‘dine-in’ is banned.

Another 5% (1,000 coffee shops & 600 restaurants) will shutter if government does not provide immediate help.

Many business owners fear closure if state support does not come urgently.

Many are still struggling with accumulated debts since last year, and may not be able to sustain another round of MCO.

The Malaysian Hairdressing Association indicates that they have to reduce working hours or ask their workers to take unpaid leave as customer turnover rate is extremely low, and they are saddled with high operating costs including labour, rental and utilities.

They anticipate a 30% lay-off if the government fails to provide financial assistance.

The daily increase in Covid-19 infection numbers leads to low consumer confidence and weak spending power, which directly affect the cash-flow and sustainability of small business.

Hence, the business community urge the government to:

Instruct banks to provide a 6-month loan moratorium; Extend wage subsidy programme for 6 months; Give immediate rental relief (RM2,000 to RM3,000) for 6 months; Help save small businesses with a one-off RM5,000 special grant; Provide a 15% discount on water and electricity bills; Provide a-25% cut on migrant workers’ levy.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Wednesday, 12th May 2021