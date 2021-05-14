Government should give clear directions on whether AstraZanecca vaccine safe for pregnant women?

In this piece of Malaysiakini report, it shares CLINICAL GUIDELINES ON COVID-19 VACCINATION IN MALAYSIA by MOH:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rU-v_XsOwW5f93x73swMB09Nz7T0pMOi/view

In the guideline, for pregnant women, the ministry said recent data indicated that mRNA-based vaccines were safe for both mother and fetus, “Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are mRNA-based vaccines which build spike proteins, mimicking the surface protein of Sars-COV-2 to trigger an immune response. These vaccines do not contain live Sars-COV-2 and hence is not infective to the pregnant mother and her fetus,” it said.

The questions that many pregnant women want confirmation from government now is actually: Is Astra Zanecca vaccine safe for pregnant women? This is because there is increased risk of severe illness for pregnant women if infected with Covid-19 and with the skyrocketing infection rate in Malaysia, many pregnant women are now considering to sign-up for AstraZeneca when the next batch arrives instead of waiting for their turn in Phase 3 of vaccination roll-out. If AZ is not suitable for pregnant women, the government should give very CLEAR instructions.

In the Phase 1 of vaccination rollout, which was the one I participated, Pfizer was used. After knowing it was Pfizer, to ensure it was safe for me, I needed to check with multiple gynae and UK Royal Obstetricians and Gynaecologists website that stated the following:

“There is limited UK data on COVID-19 vaccination and pregnancy. However, robust real-world data from the United States – where around 90,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated mainly with mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – have not raised any safety concerns.” It also recommended for pregnant women to take the vaccination from week 13.

These information gave me peace of mind that Pfizer vaccination was safe for me and I was at the right state of pregnancy to get vaccinated. But what about other pregnant women who are still waiting for their turn? That’s the reason yesterday I raised the issue to the attention of government if there is sufficient data on other brands of vaccines in our vaccine procurement plan for pregnant women, what are government plans to ensure suitable vaccines are administered to the pregnant women at the right stage of pregnancy as well as calling the government for better communication plan.

We cannot be leave this to the pregnant women to scramble themselves in finding out the solutions to protect themselves and the babies in their wombs. The government must communicate clear guideline and plan this vulnerable group.

Yeo Bee Yin MP for Bakri

Media statement by Yeo Bee Yin in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 14th May 2021