#kerajaangagal43 – Is Muhyiddin prepared to convene Parliament to spearhead an all-party national mobilisation involving “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” strategy and approach in the war against Covid-19 pandemic

Malaysia yesterday marked the second-deadliest day of the 16-month long Covid-19 pandemic with 34 deaths reported — a mere two days after it reported 39 fatalities, the highest daily toll yet since the onset of the pandemic in January last year.

The latest deaths pushed the total number of those who had succumbed to the coronavirus to 1,822 fatalities.

Many Malaysians must be thinking whether in the coming days, weeks and months, they are looking to the best or to the worst in the Covid-19 pandemic and whether daily Covid fatalities in Malaysia would break the hundredth mark?

The 4,113 daily new cases of Covid-19 yesterday as the third consecutive day that cases remain above the 4,000-mark following 4,855 and 4,765 cases in the previous two days, bringing the cumulative total to 462,190 cases.

It cast a pall of gloom on the Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year and raises the serious question whether the kakistocratic Muhyiddin government is really capable of bringing the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia under control.

The Sheraton Move conspiracy, which toppled the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government, is going down in Malaysian history as ushering in the worst government in Malaysia.

A strong case could be made that Malaysia would have spared both the second and third waves of the Covid-19 pandemic if not for the Sheraton Move conspiracy, and Malaysia under the Pakatan Harapan government would be cited as one of the success stories in the ranks of countries in East Asia, ASEAN and Pacific like Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan or Cambodia in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Why has Malaysia fallen so low that the Indonesian government could cite Malaysia in the same breath as India in its warning to Indonesians as nations not to be emulated in the mishandling of Covid-19 pandemic and that they should stay home and to take precautions on Covid-19 in the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays?

In the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were zero fatalities. In the second wave ending on Sept. 1, there were 128 fatalities.

There were zero fatalities from Sept. 1 to Sept. 17, 2020, when hell broke lose with the advent of the third wave, brought about by the Perikatan Nasional’s thirst for power which resulted in the Sabah state general election in September last year.

The third Covid-19 wave has so far claimed 1,694 lives, made of up:

Up to August 31- 128

September 2020- 8

October 2020 – 113

November-2020 – 111

December-2020- 111

January 2021 – 289

February 2021 – 370

March 2021 – 142

April 2021 – 224

May (till May 14) – 316

Total – 1,822

From the monthly fatalities above, it is clear that the emergency declared on January 12, 2021 has failed to bring the third Covid wave under control.

Although it succeeded for a few days to head off the third wave from surging to its peak, we are now back to a deadlier surge, with daily new Covid cases exceeding 4,000 and daily fatalities reaching record numbers.

Even the Health Ministry is now forecasting more than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by June if the public does not comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19.

Previously, the Health Ministry had forecasted around 5,000 new cases per day by June.

Is Muhyddin prepared convene Parliament and spearhead an all-party national mobilisation which involve an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” strategy and approach to break the Covid-19 curve and save lives and livelihoods in Malaysia?

I have no doubt that the Opposition, whatever the party, would respond positively as it is the paramount duty of all patriotic Malaysians to ensure that Malaysia does not become an India or Nepal in the Covid-19 pandemic!

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 15th May 2021