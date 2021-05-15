RM45 billion economic stimulus package needed to save jobs, businesses and economic livelihood as well as stimulate economic recovery to fulfil the projected growth rate of 7.5% for 2021

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin must realise that the people are angry not because of the imposition of MCO to battle COVID-19, but PN’s government’s abject failure to contain the escalating rise in infections despite three imposition of Movement Control Orders(MCO). Instead of stopping the policy flip-flops and COVID-19 SOP U-turns or the double-standards in enforcement of MCO restrictions, Muhyiddin chose to suspend and refused to reopen Parliament, even though the King felt that there is no necessity to close down Parliament under an Emergency.

How can the rakyat not be angry when the number of COVID-19 infections continue to soar despite Parliament remaining closed? Worse is the comment from Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz that MCO 3.0 is not expected to have a significant impact on the country’s economic growth. Try telling that to those businesses in the tourism sector closing down or those suffering huge losses in the retail sector from the MCOs. Is PN hinting that no forthcoming government assistance is forthcoming under MCO 3.0?

What the rakyat needs is financial aid and Muhyiddin can reduce public anger if he launches another RM45 billion economic stimulus package like he did last year to slow down retrenchments, job losses, business closures and save the economic livelihood of the rakyat. This new RM45 billion economic stimulus package must directly benefit workers and business encompassing:

an increase in monthly welfare payments to RM1,000, including the unemployed, costing RM12 billion a year.

an automatic extension of the moratorium of bank loan repayments, excluding the Top 20%, until the end of the National Vaccination Programme by end of the year, that will help 8 million Malaysian individuals and companies and should be borne by banks, which still recorded profit after tax of more than RM22 billion for 2020 as compared to RM32.3 billion in 2019.

work hiring incentives over a period of 2 years, under [email protected] of RM500 a month to employees and RM300 per month to employers to encourage them to hire local workers creating employment for 300,000 Malaysian workers for one year costing RM6.5 billion. Youth unemployment is still at a high of 13.4% in March 2021.

Digitalising education including buying laptops costing RM3.5 billion to provide on-line learning for all students, where schools were only open for 4 months last year and perhaps the same this year.

RM23 billion should be given to all businesses affected by the economic recession and MCO, in the form of financial grants, rental and utility subsidies, loan guarantees and credit extensions for small and medium enterprises, retail sector and the crippled tourism industry. The tourism industry lost RM100 billion in revenue last year and without “life-support” from the government, faces a bleak future.

Not only jobs, businesses and the people’s economic livelihood will be threatened, but the government’s projected economic recovery of 7.5% growth this year will be difficult to achieve without the RM45 billion economic stimulus package.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 15th May 2021