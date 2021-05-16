Explain how RM5 billion for the National Immunisation Programme and RM 622 billion in economic stimulus packages and 2021 Budget, is spent when Malaysia’s vaccination rate is lower than Indonesia and there is no sign of sustainable economic recovery?

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin must explain to the public how RM5 billion “raided” from the National Trust Fund (or KWAN) to fund the National Immunisation Programme and RM622 billion in economic stimulus packages and 2021 Budget is spent, when Malaysia’s vaccination rate is lower than Indonesia and there is no sign of sustainable economic recovery. There is a growing sense of gloom and despondency with the escalating rise in COVID-19 infections and record number of deaths that necessitated a national Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0.

How many more MCOs must Malaysian endure, when the PN government stubbornly refuses to admit their failure to manage the COVID-19 crisis and stop the policy flip-flops and COVID-19 SOPs U-turns, sheer incompetence as well as double-standards in enforcing MCO compliance? There is increasing public scrutiny how public monies are spent and its effectiveness, especially after Muhyiddin admitted that the country is now short of funds.

This is perhaps the reason for PN relying on emergency powers to amend the KWAN Act without getting parliamentary approval, to allow KWAN funds meant for future investments for our children, to be used for the National Immunisation programme. Using KWAN funds is a dishonest act by PN, because Budget 2021 never disclosed this when it was approved by Parliament. Despite using RM5 billion from KWAN, the vaccination rate remains low at only 2.3% of the population for the full 2 dosages.

Malaysia’s performance is worse than Indonesia which recorded a vaccination rate 4.2% for its huge population. How then is the RM5 billion spent? Malaysia is the worst Asia-Pacific country in COVID-19 infections per capita but our daily infection rate has now exceeded Indonesia. No wonder Indonesia uses Malaysia as a sorry example to warn its citizens not to follow Malaysia in COVID-19 SOP compliance failure.

With RM622 billion allocated since last year to revive our economy from its current recession, Malaysians are also justified in asking why they do not feel the economic benefits of more than RM20,000 for every single 30 million Malaysian. Since Muhyiddin has suspended Parliament and refused to reopen Parliament despite the King’s opinion that Emergency does not prevent Parliament from meeting, there can be no parliamentary accountability and oversight by MPs.

PN must fully account how such a huge allocation does not appear to benefit the Malaysians to save their jobs, businesses, and economic livelihood, especially the retail and wholesale, construction, and of course the tourism and hospitality sector. Even though PN tries to spin the GDP contraction of 0.5% for the first quarter of 2021 as positive for the economy, Malaysia needs to grow by 10% for the remainder of the year to attain the targeted 7.5% in GDP growth for 2021.

Without the RM622 billion at our disposal, it is unlikely that Malaysia can grow at 10% for the remainder of the year. That is why Parliament must meet so that the government can come clean on its expenditures to ensure that every cent is fully accounted for to help Malaysians overcome this national crisis.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 16th May 2021