3 Teachers’ Day wishes

Actions speak louder than words. On this May 16, while we are celebrating Teachers’ Day, let us ponder over what presents we can give to our teachers to show our appreciation.

1. Additional Teachers

Many schools are facing shortage of manpower when teachers are ordered to go through home quarantine. Our teachers also face extra workload and burden when home-based learning is implemented. The PN government introduces MySTEP or Short-term Employment Programme in Budget 2021 with an allocation of more than RM700 million. Under this initiative, 35,000 job opportunities will be offered in the public sector, with priority to fill up positions such as nurses, medical attendants, social welfare officers and temporary teachers. 6 months have passed since the promise was made, we have not been informed of the additional temporary teachers our education system needs. Where are the additional temporary teachers promised by MOF? Fulfilling its promise made on November 6 without any delay would be one of the best presents for the teachers.

2. Covid-19 vaccination for teachers before schools reopen in June

A total of 83 Covid-19 clusters involving 4,868 cases were detected in the educational sector since the incremental resumption of physical classes in January, priority should be given to all teachers for Covid-19 vaccination before schools reopen in June.

The 83 clusters detected from January 1 to April 20 this year comprised 39 clusters with 1,420 infections in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools and institutions, 19 clusters with 1,870 cases in higher education institutions, and 25 clusters with 1,578 cases from other educational venues.

55,539 teachers in government schools under the Ministry of Education with co-morbidities were included in the first phase of the immunisation programme. However, other teachers in institutions managed by other Government agencies (such as GENIUS Institution, People Religious Schools, State Religious Schools, MARA Junior Colleges, Royal Military Colleges) and those in private (such as kindergartens, private schools, International Schools, Religious Schools, Chinese Independent Schools, Expatriate Schools) are left out.

Expediting vaccination for ALL these teachers will be a great Teachers’ Day present for them!

3. Offer Diploma in Teaching Programme to Interim Teachers Immediately

In order to solve the teacher shortage, the Minister of Education under Pakatan Harapan had recruited 610 interim teachers. These interim teachers have a basic bachelor’s degree in various fields other than education, they are required to undergo a diploma in teaching programme conducted by IPGM during school holidays (Program Diploma Perguruan Malaysia – Kursus Dalam Cuti) in order to qualify for a permanent post.

The contracts of these interim teachers are going to expire on February 14 next year, but IPGM has yet to offer the diploma program to them. This will surely delay their permanent DG41 teaching post.

To celebrate Teachers’ Day with them, the Ministry of Education should offer the course to them without any delay.

Conclusion

Teachers form part of the nation’s forefront in assisting the nation to recuperate from the effects of this pandemic and education is the foundation for much of our future. Let us celebrate this Teachers’ Day by pushing for an agenda that will have an impact over the quality of their teaching career and hence enhance our education system.

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 16th May 2021