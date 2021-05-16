Recruiting youth advisors to PM is just a political show

With regard to Prime Minister Muhyiddin’s plan of recruiting youth advisors, DAPSY National Secretary Eric Teh Hoong Keat criticizes the prime minister for staging a political show aiming at deceiving the youth and stabilising its regime.

1. Youth Advisors to PM Exists in Name Only to Justify PN’s Authoritarian Government

As we all know, the Parliament is the most important mechanism of checks and balances to the federal government, whereas the state assemblies play the same role to the state governments.

When even the parliament and state assemblies are suspended, what role can the Youth Advisors to PM play in such a political environment?

The so-called “Youth Advisors to PM” is merely a glamorous title that has no executive or decision-making power. Clearly, the government is merely utilizing youth advisors as a means of strengthening its regime but trampling on democracy. As such, youth are not truly empowered to participate in any decision-making process. Besides, the government might even utilize youth advisors to justify all policies in order to minimize criticisms by the general youth.

It is therefore crystal clear that Muhyiddin is willing to maintain his position and power by any means necessary, including utilizing youth.

2. Recruiting Youth Advisors While Ignoring Demands Made by Youth is Hypocritical

The PN government led by Muhyiddin has the second most bloated cabinet in history, with as many as 70 ministers and deputy ministers. The bloated cabinet does not only fail in governance, but is completely incompetent in battling against the pandemic, hence the rise of number of confirmed cases of Covid-19. When the nation is in need of money and resources in the face of the pandemic, Muhyiddin still insists on setting up a bloated cabinet and selfishly depleting national resources to stabilize his regime.

Why does Muhyiddin, the PM with an extremely large and bloated cabinet, still have to recruit “youth advisors”? Is this a sign that his cabinet is incompetent and unable to assist him in governing the country?

Moreover, Muhyiddin has suspended the Parliament after declaring a state of emergency in the name of battling against the pandemic. Nevertheless, the anti-pandemic policies implemented are in a mess, while the rakyat is in increasingly dire straits because the economic development remains stagnant. If Muhyiddin really wants youth to contribute to society, he should immediately listen to public opinion and agree to the demand made by opposition parties, youth groups, and civil society to end the state of emergency immediately. He should not use the “youth advisors” as a pretence to clean up the political mess for him in the future.

In short, when Muhyiddin has always disregarded the demands made by youth groups and civil society to end the state of emergency, recruiting “youth advisors” at this juncture is obviously hypocritical.

3. Recruiting Youth Advisors is Muhyiddin’s Lie to Deceive Youth in The Name of Democracy

If Muhyiddin really intends to involve youth in formulating national development, the first thing in his to-do list should be allowing 18-year-old youth to vote in order to stop voter suppression and empower the youth.

After becoming the prime minister, Muhyiddin has betrayed the rakyat, in particular the youth, by disregarding the demand made by student groups to allow 18-year-olds to vote. Apart from delaying its implementation, the government even creates white terror by repeatedly suppressing student movement, civil society, and opposition leaders. As of today, as many as 11 protestors who participated in the Undi 18 protest rally have been summoned by the police for questioning.

The Muhyiddin government’s move to deprive youth of the right to participate in public affairs proves that he has no political will nor sincerity to empower youth to participate in politics.

As such, recruiting youth advisors while preventing 18-year-old youth from voting is nothing more than a lie to fool the youth in the name of democracy.

4. Instead of Recruiting Youth Advisors, Muhyiddin Should Abolish AUKU to let Students and Youth Speak Freely

Since the establishment of the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (AUKU), student autonomy in our universities has been completely eroded and taken over by the Student Affairs Department. The Student Representative Councils today no longer has any administrative power, and its only function is to merely act as a middle person and echo chamber between the school and the students.

Due to constraints exerted by AUKU, student representatives have to bring the results of their discussions to the university administration office for further discussion and approval. In other words, all decision-making powers are still subject to the school’s decision, while the existence of Student Representative Councils or Student Parliaments does not bring about substantive changes to democracy and student autonomy at universities.

When the Pakatan Harapan government came to power in 2018, it was committed to carrying out reforms, including gradual abolition of AUKU to ensure that the new Act is more favourable to students and bring about student autonomy on campus. However, after the PN government seized power, all university reforms have been shelved and remained unseen.

If Muhyiddin is sincere about involving the youth in decision-making processes, he should continue with the abolition of AUKU in order to restore student autonomy and democracy at universities. Besides, such an initiative also allows the youths to freely discuss and criticize national policies without fear of being targeted or punished. Restoring the spirit of “Student Autonomy, Campus Democracy” is the most meaningful way to empower the youth to participate in decision-making processes at universities while allowing them to voice their opinion freely with regard to national issues.

Once again, Eric Teh criticises Muhyiddin’s plan to recruit “youth advisors” as a hypocritical political show. He urges Muhyiddin to stop the meaningless shows but focus on formulating anti-pandemic policies and agreeing on the three demands of youths, namely “Ending the state of emergency”, “Implementing Undi 18”, “Abolishing AUKU” in order to support the youth in participating in public affairs proactively.

Teh Hoong Keat DAPSY National Secretary

Media statement by Teh Hoong Keat in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 16th May 2021