Criminal waste of RM60 billion in direct public funding to battle COVID-19 that failed to prevent rising deaths and infections resulting in 3 MCOs and a failed National Immunisation Programme(PICK)

DAP is saddened by the poignant picture of Sungai Buloh Hospital storing COVID-19 dead in white containers with shelves. The number of COVID-19 deaths reached a record high of 44 on 15 May, with a total death toll of 1,902 people, until there is not enough space in our hospitals’ mortuary. Worse is that there are 520 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, double the previous peak.

This highlights the magnitude of the PN government’s failure in mismanaging the COVID-19 health crisis, despite RM60 billion in direct COVID-19 funding allocated since last year as follows. In 2020, a special RM38 billion COVID-19 Fund was set up. In the 2021 Budget, RM17 billion was allocated for the COVID-19 Fund. Another RM5 billion was then appropriated from the National Trust Fund(KWAN) to purchase vaccines and related expenses, following the exercise of emergency powers by the Prime Minister to amend the law to “raid” KWAN’s funds without getting Parliamentary approval.

This is a criminal waste of RM60 billion in direct public funding to battle COVID-19, that failed to prevent rising deaths and infections and caused three Movement Control Orders(MCOs) that damaged the economy as well as a failed National Immunisation Programme(PICK). Malaysia is the worst Asia Pacific country in COVID-19 infections per capita and our daily infection cases are now worse than Indonesia.

Never would I expect Malaysia to perform worse than Indonesia, until Indonesia uses Malaysia as a warning to its citizens about everything that can go wrong for failing to comply with Covid-19 SOPs. Such warnings of a failed Malaysia in COVID-19 crisis management may be justified when the full vaccination rate of Indonesia for two doses at 4.2% of its huge population is higher than Malaysia’s 2.3% for two doses.

There is mounting anger amongst the rakyat at the unnecessary deaths and economic cost despite spending RM60 billion. Why is the vaccination rate still so low when RM5 billion has already been directly appropriated from KWAN to purchase vaccine doses? Malaysia has administered the first Covid-19 vaccine dose to only 3.6 percent of its 32.7 million population, including foreign workers.

Contrast this with the United Kingdom’s success in giving at least one dose to 55% of its population. In England alone, an estimated 11,700 deaths have been averted in people aged 60 years or older, as a direct effect of being vaccinated. There can be more unavoidable deaths if the PN government does its job, listens, and engages with the people by avoiding policy flip-flops and SOP U-turns and double standards in enforcing MCO compliance and ensuring competent and professional management.

With the unconstitutional suspension of Parliament, there can be no accountability and transparency on how the RM60 billion is spent. Perhaps this is the reason why PN refuses to reopen Parliament. Unfortunately, Malaysians will have to bear both the economic cost and losses of livelihood as well as preventable deaths from PN’s abysmal failures.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 17th May 2021