Pahang State Govt must make public JV agreement for development in Cameron Highlands

After reading through the tender website of the Majlis Daerah Cameron Highlands (MDCH), I realized that the joint-venture agreement (JVA) for a mixed development project in Cameron Highlands isn’t available on its website. Besides, the details of the JV agreement and the development plan are not found on the internet. [1]

Casa Inspirasi Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of LBS Bina, had inked a JVA with the MDCH for a mixed development project that spans an area measuring 51.52 acres (20.77ha). This project will have a gross development value (GDV) of RM1.5 billion and is expected to be completed in 10 to 15 years.

Based on LBS Bina’s filing with Bursa Malaysia, Casa Inspirasi participated in the tender exercise by the MDCH and was selected to obtain the above-mentioned land. [2]

However, both the State Government and Local Government did not inform the public about the process of evaluating and selecting the successful tenderer in an open and transparent manner.

In other words, the public could not obtain any extra information about the tender, including the list of developers that participated in the tender exercise, suggestions and development plans proposed by other developers, as well as methods that ensure sustainable development in Cameron Highlands.

Also, the most important thing that the public is interested to know is: How did LBS Bina stand out among the rest of the competitors?

Cameron Highlands is recognized as an environmentally sensitive area in the country, in which landslides and flash floods often happen. Therefore, the State Government and the Local Authorities should be more open and transparent in dealing with development and listen to and collect the opinions given by various parties in order to guarantee sustainable development in Cameron Highlands.

As many locals begin to doubt the JVA for development in Cameron Highlands, the Pahang State Government and MDCH have the responsibility to provide adequate answers.

Chiong Yoke Kong DAPSY DEPUTY CHAIRMAN & SA FOR TANAH RATA

Media statement by Chiong Yoke Kong in Cameron Highlands on Monday, 17th May 2021