Extending the House Ownership Campaign to the end of December 2021 as promised, will help reduce the RM40 billion property overhang in 2020 and the property sector recover from MCO 3.0

The PN must not break its promise again but immediately extend the House Ownership Campaign(HOC) till the end of December 2021, if the government is serious about helping the property sector recover from MCO 3.0 and reduce the RM40 billion property overhang in residential units and serviced apartments recorded in 2020. The HOC was first launched in 2019 and succeeded in generating sales totalling RM23.2 billion in 2019, surpassing the then PH government’s initial target of RM 17 billion.

The benefits of the HOC for homebuyers are obvious. Developers participating in the HOC must offer a minimum of 10% discount and buyers of properties originally priced below RM2.5 million, and higher than RM300,000, will enjoy waivers of stamp duties in the Memorandum of Transfer and Loan Agreements.

The HOC (Home Ownership Campaign) will end on 31 May 2021 after being launched on 1 June 2020. The PN government reintroduced the HOC in June last year under the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) to boost the property market that was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin mentioned that it was imperative that HOC should be continued until the end of 2021 to aid the economy in its recovery and assist home ownership. However, the HOC will expire by the end of May after the Finance Ministry refused to extend it to the end of the year due to stamp duty collection of RM500 million forgone. This will be another broken promise by Zuraida.

It is estimated that this latest HOC will have some RM36 billions of sales by the end of this month. Although there could be a potential loss of stamp duty revenue of some RM500 million, this amount could be recouped by corporate taxes on profits earned by developers on the aforesaid RM36 billion or more sales revenue. At a conservative 10% profit on the RM36 billion revenue, it would mean 24% corporate taxes on the RM3.6 billion of profit of around RM864 million. Some developers will have a profit margin exceeding 10% of revenue, resulting in even higher taxes collected. One should not be penny wise, pound foolish when the property industry has many positive economic spillovers and benefits.

The RM 36 billion in sales revenue under the HOC is also advantageous to spur the economy by catering to continuing demand for property-related activities and services. The legal sector will gain from S & Ps signed, advertisers, media, property agents, construction companies and hardware companies will be direct beneficiaries too. Developers will also be able to pay their staff salaries and repay loans leading to increased lending. All these economic activities will generate profits and income that lead to more taxes collected.

According to the 2020 National Property Information Centre or NAPIC Report, the property sector recorded 295,968 transactions worth RM119 billion, down by 9.9% in volume and 15.8% in value compared to 2019. The residential property overhang (defined as units which have received Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) but remained unsold for more than 9 months after launch) involved 29,565 units and increased by 0.5% in value to RM19 billion compared to 2019. Serviced apartment overhang involved 23,606 units of service apartment units worth RM20.76 billion, an increase of 38.0% in value as compared to 2019.

What is RM500 million in stamp duty revenue forgone if an extension of the HOC until 31 December 2021 as promised, will not only help to reduce the RM40 billion property overhang in residential units and serviced apartments, but also help the property sector recover from the Movement Control Order(MCO) 3.0?

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 18th May 2021