Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s assurances that the PN government is committed to replenish the National Trust Fund (KWAN) when the Covid-19 crisis ends and its finances have recovered, is meaningless when the government is unlikely to have the capacity and capability to do so in the foreseeable future. As Malaysia cannot borrow to replenish funds in KWAN, since government borrowings are only to finance development projects, this means that such replenishment has to be from government revenue collected.

Federal government revenue is projected to decrease by 14 % to RM227.3 billion in 2020 from RM264.4 billion in 2019, as a result of lower tax collection following the economic recession. Total revenue for 2021 is projected to increase by 4.2% from 2020 to RM237 billion. This 29021 target is unlikely to be achieved with the two Movement Control Orders(MCO) imposed so far this year.

The PN government had exercised emergency powers to amend the KWAN Act, without parliamentary approval, to enable funds from KWAN to be appropriated to purchase COVID-19 vaccines and related expenses. Out of the RM19.5 billion in KWAN by end 2020 meant to finance future development projects and investments, RM5 billion was appropriated for COVID-19 vaccines. DAP insists that the government should have borrowed more money last year to finance the early purchase of vaccines and not delay until it is too late.

This raises questions as to how the expenditure for the RM 38 billion COVID-19 Fund allocated in 2020 and RM17 billion COVID-Fund allocated in the 2021 Budget was utilised. Unfortunately, RM 5 billion appropriated from KWAN has not met its intended objective of expediting the vaccination process with a slow and low vaccination rate. Malaysia is the worst Asia Pacific country in COVID-19 infections per capita and our daily infection cases are now higher than Indonesia.

Never would I expect Malaysia to perform worse than Indonesia, until Indonesia uses Malaysia as a warning to its citizens about everything that can go wrong for failing to comply with Covid-19 SOPs. Warnings of a failed Malaysia in COVID-19 crisis management is not helped by the low vaccination rate of 2.3% for two doses, which is even lower than the vaccination rate of Indonesia for two doses at 4.2% of its huge population.

The Finance Ministry acted too late to provide funding from borrowings to purchase COVID-19 vaccines early, resulting in the appropriation of RM5 billion from KWAN recently failing to meet its intended objective to expedite the vaccination process. With Parliament prohibited from meeting, the public cannot get answers how RM 60 billion in direct funding to battle COVID-19 was spent, involving RM38 billion COVID-19 Fund in 2020, RM17 billion COVID-19 Fund in 2021 and RM 5 billion from KWAN.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 19th May 2021