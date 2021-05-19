Will Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur follow suit in protecting its citizens?

We have read the news that Sarawak will be receiving 500,000 doses of Covid-19 Sinovac vaccine purchased directly through a state government initiative and Selangor employers have now been given the greenlight to purchase Covid-19 immunisation jabs for their workers, which is available via the Selangkah app.

We have also read the latest news that all states are now allowed to undertake their own vaccine supply purchases.

This should be the way how the federal government under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yasin should welcome the participation of all stakeholders to fight the virus together.

As the member of parliament for Kepong, I demand that Federal Territories minister, Annuar Musa should heed the federal government’s latest consent, and utilise the bank interest gained from the billions of Ringgit in fixed deposit bank accounts held by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to purchase Covid-19 vaccines for its nearly 2 million populations in the national capital, in particular, the frontliners working round the clock such as the nurses and policemen.

There is no reason why Annuar would not want to emulate Sarawak and Selangor to save the lives of Kuala Lumpur residents from the coronavirus, especially since money is not an issue to DBKL.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 19th May 2021