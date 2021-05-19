PICK is not a Perikatan Nasional’s monopoly: Fast-track, decentralise and be fair in its roll-out

It’s really time to do things differently.

The Perikatan Nasional government and Khairy Jamaludin, the minister in charge of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (PICK), are trying but the vaccine rollout is slow.

Imagine dead bodies being kept in containers at the Sungai Buloh Hospitals.

And stop a moment to take stock of the rising infections in the country, hitting almost 5000 Tuesday.

Or the number of people needing the Intensive Care Unit and ventilators. Or the fact that more young people are succumbing to the virus.

These images are chilling.

Public health management is a responsibility of all stake-holders, especially at the time of a pandemic.

The federal government should not consider the national immunisation program as Perikatan Nasional’s monopoly.

Instead, it needs to urgently mobilise the 2500 clinics across the country that have registered to help facilitate the vaccination process.

In fact, 5000 general-practitioners and their staff have been trained in the last two months and are awaiting the go-ahead from the Ministry of Health.

For now, only 37 clinics have been authorised to vaccinate as part of the vaccine roll-out.

In engaging all the participating clinics in the fight against covid-19, the government will be able to decentralize the vaccination process and reach-out to as many more people as possible.

A second consideration is for the government to encourage private foundations, philanthropists, private and professional groups and non-governmental organisations to partner national efforts in combatting the virus.

Their contributions should not be dismissed.

The availability of more resources means that more people can be vaccinated at a shorter time.

A third strategy as part of a fast-track approach should be to allow state governments to procure vaccinees and undertake vaccination instead of blocking these initiatives using PICK as an excuse.

In fact, this demonstrates abuse of power as in the case of Penang and is no different from big pharma opposing the vaccine waver, which is aimed at saving lives.

The continuing spike in numbers is creating doubt about the government’s ability to manage the spread of the virus successfully despite the federal emergency in place.

Slow or delayed vaccination allows the virus to keep spreading, including the risk of mutation that could result in more deaths.

It would also continue to devastate further our economies and livelihood.

The government has declared an emergency to fight Covid-19 but clearly the approach to solving the problem is anything but urgent.

And gives rise to the suspicion that maybe some Napoleons are profiting from people’s misery.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Wednesday, 19th May 2021