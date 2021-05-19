Urge SDMC and KKM to properly look into complaints that certain VVIPs, and VVIP’s groups are “cutting the queue” at the vaccination centers

Our team continues to be on the ground to assist the elderly to get to their vaccination appointments. We want to make sure as many “high-risk” groups get vaccinated so that they are protected from this dreadful disease.

Recently we have also received complaints that there are certain VVIPs, and VVIP’s groups that are somehow “cutting the queue” at the vaccination centers.

We were informed that they avoided the queue and went straight into the booth specifically for OKU and those with special needs.

If it is true, this is something serious and must be properly investigated and addressed.

We shouldn’t be allowing any double standards and anyone to cut queue regardless of status especially those reserved for those with special needs.

That is why I hope this is properly looked into by both SDMC and KKM and not swept under the carpet to make sure this does not happen again.

In mean time our office will continue our service for those that need transport to the vaccination centre. Due to our limitations, we will prioritise elderly and those with special needs.

We may not have much, but we will try to do as much as we can.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Wednesday, 19th May 2021