The principal issue is the rakyat’s desperation for COVID-19 vaccines, requiring the PN Federal Government to approve immediately procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by state governments or offers of vaccine donations

In the face of record surge of COVID-19 daily infections to a frightening record of 6,075 cases on 19 May 2021, the public is crying out urgently for vaccines to protect them from COVID-19 and its vicious variants. The rakyat’s desperation for COVID-19 vaccines should move the PN Federal Government to approve immediately, the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by state governments or offers of vaccine donations.

Some in the private sector are so desperate that they are willing to pool resources to purchase the vaccines overseas but are told that such purchases must be approved by the government and transacted through a government intermediary. This appears to be confirmed by Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Penang state government has declared its willingness to be this intermediary to provide free vaccines to front-liners and high-risk groups as well as to those able to afford the vaccines. Why should there be a monopoly of the vaccines by one company when decentralisation can increase the vaccination rate? It is more sensible to allow those who can afford to pay, to purchase vaccines at their own cost because this will make more vaccines available to be given free to others.

In response to the desperate appeals from Penangites, after Sarawak and Selangor were able to procure these vaccines, the Penang state government is open to purchase these vaccines as well as receive donations from any interested parties. However, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has disclosed that the state government’s request to accept vaccine donations has been officially rejected by the Health Ministry on March 12 in writing. Chow also mentioned that the state government’s earlier request to purchase the vaccines was also not entertained.

Khairy did not explicitly state that the PN government would approve the Penang state government’s request to accept vaccine donations or to procure or purchase the vaccines. Perhaps Khairy is unable to speak on behalf of the Health Ministry that rejected the offer of vaccine donation. Instead, Khairy said that the offer of 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was from a company that did not exist.

Chow had disputed Khairy’s accusation yesterday. Chow said that when the Health Ministry rejected the offer to donate vaccines, nothing was mentioned about the status of the company that it was a bogus firm. Instead, Chow revealed that Health Ministry secretary-general Mohd Shafiq Abdullah replied on March 12 that it was unnecessary to consider contributors of vaccines, as the federal government had planned and implemented the National Immunisation Programme. The Penang state government is verifying Khairy’s allegation.

If what Khairy said is true, then I am willing to apologise so that we can focus on the importance of securing vaccines for the rakyat through a whole of government/country effort. Whether the company exists or not is a secondary issue, and should not distract from the two principal issues of the Federal government granting immediate approval to all state governments to purchase vaccines or secure vaccine donations. It is not wrong to seek vaccines at the earliest possible time for the rakyat to protect them by every legal means possible.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 20th May 2021