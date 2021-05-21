DAP reiterates assurances that our 42 MPs will not support any no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin Yassin should Parliament be convened immediately on the COVID-19 crisis

The record number of 6,806 COVID-19 daily cases and 59 deaths on 20th May 2021 is a damning indictment of the failure of the PN government in managing the COVID-19 pandemic until Malaysia is not only the worst in Asia-Pacific in per capita terms but is the ASEAN champion in daily infections. The Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) or R-Naught value based on daily cases nationwide climbed up to 1.1, whilst the vaccination rate is also behind schedule at 2.6% of the population for two doses, even lower than Indonesia’s vaccination rate of 3.4% for two doses.

Such a shameful performance should wake up the slumbering PN administration that they must adopt not just a whole of government approach but also a whole of people approach to prevail in the desperate battle against COVID-19. PN must also give a full explanation why the COVID-19 crisis has become so appalling despite RM60 billion in direct funding to battle COVID-19. In 2020 RM38 billion was allocated for the COVID-19 fund, RM 17 billion in 2021 and another RM5 billion appropriated from the National Trust Fund(KWAN).

This RM60 billion in direct COVID-19 funds since last year does not include the RM567 billion allocated to attempt to revive the economy, but failed to pull the country out of the economic recession with a negative growth rate for four consecutive quarters. The government must come clean on how all these funds were spent when the people did not enjoy or feel the benefit of a total of RM627 billion in government funding since last year.

The Johor Sultan has proposed a meeting of all Johor MPs, ADUNs and the Johor state government to meet and discuss together over Covid-19 prevention measures, as an alternative to the suspension of Parliament. This whole of government or whole of people approach by the Johor Sultan is better than the current PN government’s fumbling performance of stumbling from one policy mistake and SOP U-turn to the next.

PN should convene Parliament for an emergency meeting, similar to what Johor has done. To placate the chronic political insecurity of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, should Parliament be convened immediately, DAP guarantees that our 42 MPs will not support any no-confidence motion against him but will only discuss about COVID-19 prevention measures, National Immunisation Programme and related matters.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 21st May 2021